domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
[UST] UST TEAMS TO ANNOUNCE AWARDS THIS WEEK

(AGENPARL) – HOUSTON (TEXAS), dom 26 aprile 2020

HOUSTON – The stoppage of college athletics due to COVID-19 has brought many changes and cancellations to programs across the nation

 

The current situation forced the cancellation of the University of St. Thomas’ athletics award banquet. In lieu of an actual ceremony, Celt teams will be announcing their award winners on ustcelts.com and the UST athletics social media pages starting Monday. The program’s athletes of the year and character awards will be announced next week.

 

Each day will see one or two teams announce their award winners. Each team will recognize its most valuable player, its scholar student-athlete award winner, and its recipient of the Celt Award.

 

The Celt Award for each team is based on character, integrity, and sportsmanship. Work ethic and attitude are also factors that go into award.

