[USM] USM SENDS OFF SUCCESSFUL CLASS OF 2020 WITH VIRTUAL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES

(Leavenworth, Kan.)—The University of Saint Mary will celebrate the close of another academic year and the accomplishments of the class of 2020 with virtual commencement ceremonies starting on May 9.

To help reduce the risk that COVID-19 presents to the community, USM will not host an in-person commencement exercise this academic year. However, the USM community will honor its 390 degree candidates through a series of pre-recorded ceremonies. University President Sister Diane Steele will offer remarks and confer degrees. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Michelle Metzinger will introduce the graduates and recognize any honors they have received.

USM will premiere the undergraduate ceremonies on May 9. Virtual ceremonies for the graduate programs will premiere on May 13. To learn more, visit stmary.edu/commencement2020.

The group of 2020 graduates includes 190 undergraduate degree recipients, 162 master’s degree recipients, and 38 doctoral degree recipients.

The graduates arrived at USM from a wide variety of backgrounds and are bound for an equally impressive range of bright futures. In reaching their God-given potential, USM’s graduates have overcome obstacles of all kinds.

Students who personify this graduating class include USM’s five All-University Honors recipients. This status is reserved for students who have met standards of excellence in departmental honors work, participation in Honors Seminar, a 3.70 cumulative GPA, and recommendation of the Honors Committee.

The All-University Honors recipients are:

Elena Nine, an English and biology major from Lansing, Kan.

Rachel Thomas, a biology major from Claremore, Okla.

Rachel Tindell, a biology major from Basehor, Kan.

Brittany White-Dold, a biology major from Strong City, Kan.

Michael Wray, an English and psychology major from Shawnee, Kan.

Tindell also received the Chase Student Award in Biology.

Sujan Basnet, an accounting major, and Melanie Roberts, a digital communications major, received the Division of Business and Information Technology Student of the Year honors.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduates Bailey Zinser and Deanna Winters received the Sister Mary Erwin Baker Caring Awards.

USM will also honor Assistant Professor of Nursing Katherine Humphrey with the Sullivan Award for Teaching Excellence and University Leadership and Service. The award is given to a full-time faculty member nominated by students, faculty, and staff as a person who “has made a distinct difference in the teaching climate at the University of Saint Mary.” The Sullivan Award for Teaching Excellence was established in 1990 and named after Sister Mary Louise Sullivan, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth who served Saint Mary for 45 years as professor and dean.

Professor of Political Science Natalya Riegg will receive professor emerita status before her retirement at the close of the spring semester. Dr. Riegg taught at USM for 15 years.

Learn more about USM’s commencement celebration at stmary.edu/commencement2020.

Congratulations to the 2019-2020 degree candidates.

Bachelor of Arts

Raegan Lee Barrows; Overland Park, Kan.

Paul Michael Becker; Leavenworth, Kan.

Alysianna Camacho; Scottsbluff, Neb.

Carissa Collins; Fort Worth, Texas

Conner Erwin; Santee, Calif.

Michiah Frayer; Kansas City, Kan.

Abagail Gonzales; Huachuca City, Ariz.

Morgan Hankinson; Basehor, Kan.

Steven Ibanez Vasquez; Antioch, Calif.

Shane Kerschner; Arlington, Wash.

Matthew Ladd; Bakersfield, Calif.

Jamela Miska; Atchison, Kan.

Alexis Myers; Kansas City, Kan.

Elena Nine; Lansing, Kan.

Zachary Novis; Palm Desert, Calif.

Angel Pinedo; Denver, Colo.

Camille Joan Reyes; Sacramento, Calif.

Melanie Roberts; Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Onaja Robinson; Germantown, Md.

Zachary Storm Romano; Ontario, Calif.

Princess – Argentina Lashay Sales; Winchester, Va.

Brian Sione; Orem, Utah

Alexis Luv Solis; Leavenworth, Kan.

Shelby Stouffer; Leavenworth, Kan.

Kylie Visocsky; Lansing, Kan.

Matt Weis; Bakersfield, Calif.

Rebecca Wolfe; Leavenworth, Kan.

Michael Wray; Shawnee, Kan.

Christian Jesse Yanos (Posthumous)

Bachelor of Science

Jake Ayers; Eugene, Ore.

Kama Barron; Plumas Lake, Calif.

Sujan Basnet; Leavenworth, Kan.

Jazmin Benally; Shiprock, N.M.

Michael Brown; Lansing, Kan.

Victoria Brown; Overland Park, Kan.

David Burton; Olathe, Kan.

MaKayla Callaghan; Bonner Springs, Kan.

Maddison Carr; Kansas City, Kan.

Andrea Chapman; Olathe, Kan.

Kelly Claussen; Overland Park, Kan.

Jacob Collins; Newport, Wash.

Elliott Conklin; Olathe, Kan.

Milan Crawford; Osceola, Mo.

Carlos Delgado Jr.; Covina, Calif.

Molly Katherine Devine; Lenexa, Kan.

Elizabeth Anne DeWitt; Leavenworth, Kan.

Ashton L. Findley; Basehor, Kan.

Gregory Toshiyuki Fiorentino; Lenexa, Kan.

Divina Judith Flores De Leon; Barling, Ark.

Reece Cole Fontana; Moreno Valley, Calif.

Emanuel Garcia; Olathe, Kan.

Robert Grabowsky; Leawood, Kan.

Taylor Groen-Younger; Hays, Kan.

Daniel Ross Hailey; Stanberry, Mo.

Devyn Harman; Linwood, Kan.

Ramon Hernandez; Leavenworth, Kan.

Nathan Lowell Jackson; Cameron, Mo.

Tyler Kline; Kansas City, Mo.

McKenzie Kueker; Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Clayton Lambrecht; Weston, Mo.

Abigail Logan; Leavenworth, Kan.

Camille Denise Louie; San Carlos, Calif.

Amy Diane Lovsky; Overland Park, Kan.

Teyvon Lundy; Cibolo, Texas

Jay Alan Lynch; Leavenworth, Kan.

Ilani Rose Marie Mann; Lansing, Kan.

Lavar Deshawn McCullough; New Hope, Minn.

Tara Elizabeth McQuillan; Leavenworth, Kan.

William D Montague III; Mission Hills, Kan.

Anthony James Nardi; Wichita, Kan.

Elena Joyce Nine; Lansing, Kan.

Sarah Noland; Merriam, Kan.

Rogelio Alfredo Nunez Gonzalez; Kansas City, Kan.

Keanu Kananiona Alii Popejoy-Kanamu; Makawao, Hawaii

Elizabeth Prusa; Kansas City, Mo.

Shaun Wesley Rainey II; Kansas City, Kan.

Charrissa Lynn Robinson; Carol Stream, Ill.

Sam Robinson; DeSoto, Kan.

Dylan William Rothery; Lansing, Kan.

Abigail Sue Rounkles; Tina, Mo.

Blake McNeill Sanders; Newark, Ohio

Paige Marie Scheckel; Iola, Kan.

Alexander R. Smith; Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Mariah Morgan Stein; Great Bend, Kan.

Chelsea Irene Strutton; Mission, Kan.

Ana Maria Suarez; Kansas City, Kan.

Rachel Nicole Thomas; Claremore, Okla.

Jaylie Danielle Thornton; Manhattan, Kan.

Ashley Virginia Whaley; Leavenworth, Kan.

Brittany White-Dold; Strong City, Kan.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Leah Amsberry; Sublimity, Ore.

Macie Baker; Overland Park, Kan.

Maybelle Rose Alfaro Balino; Olathe, Kan.

Payton Rebecca Barbour; Shawnee, Kan.

Crystal Dawn Baum; Lawrence, Kan.

Aspen Leigh Bell; Lawrence, Kan.

Mark James Bleich; Kansas City, Kan.

Lauren Bugher; Lansing, Kan.

Riley Reann Burghart; McPherson, Kan.

Mckenzie Carr; Olathe, Kan.

Chizoba Mbanugo Copes; Kansas City, Kan.

Jessica Correll; Leavenworth, Kan.

Savannah T. Cox; Clay Center, Kan.

Sidney Clare Crossen; Kansas City, Mo.

Michelle L. Cusumano; Overland Park, Kan.

Joel Dixon; Eudora, Kan.

Teresa M. Dowling; Sutherland, Neb.

Brooks Dvorsky; Overland Park, Kan.

Corrine L. Eaves; Kansas City, Kan.

Emily Elizabeth Ebert; Clay Center, Kan.

Pablo Martin Espinosa-Villegas; Olathe, Kan.

Ashley Marie Fink; Leavenworth, Kan.

Amanda Barbara French; Leavenworth, Kan.

Hope Gergick; Tonganoxie, Kan.

Kayla Patricia Glenn; Chandler, Ariz.

Skye Goodlin; Lansing, Kan.

Heather Gummo; Leavenworth, Kan.

Makenzie Sue Hanson; Lenexa, Kan.

Leslie Dawn Hayes; Lansing, Kan.

Miyah Jade Hightower; Bonner Springs, Kan.

Elizabeth A. Hileman; Lansing, Kan.

Annie Beck-Jaramillo; Kansas City, Kan.

Regan Elizabeth Johnson; Kansas City, Kan.

Laura Kellison; Kansas City, Kan.

Rachel Kozuszek; Fenton, Mo.

Eve Elizabeth Kulagina; San Francisco, Calif.

Rebecca Jean Lagger-Dyar; Tonganoxie, Kan.

Alina Sydney Le; Shawnee, Kan.

Joseph H. LeDosquet; Lawrence, Kan.

Kara A. Lee; Denver, Colo.

Jessica Ann Lewis; Coronado, Calif.

David Brian Lundgren, Jr.; Ottawa, Kan.

Molly Rose McCusker; Deerwood, Minn.

Courtney Renee Messner; Shawnee, Kan.

Eric Murrell; Kearney, Mo.

Paige Elizabeth Nagy; Leavenworth, Kan.

Josie Alysse Mize; Atchison, Kan.

Cody Lynn Offerle; Offerle, Kan.

Janelle Pauly; Conway Springs, Kan.

Shayne Alyse Pearson; Kearney, Mo.

Michele Rae Perez; Lansing, Kan.

Joseph Rodriguez; Leavenworth, Kan.

Diego Rosado; Leavenworth, Kan.

Kimberly Rose; Kansas City, Mo.

Rachel Sachdeva; Overland Park, Kan.

Emily Scheilz; Tonganoxie, Kan.

Tami Elizabeth Schrag; Overland Park, Kan.

Risha K. Sexton; Ft. Leavenworth, Kan.

Katie Simpson; De Soto, Kan.

Megan Sisson; Papillion, Neb.

Ashley Stutzman; Overland Park, Kan.

Aneth Palmira Torres-Silva; Tonganoxie, Kan.

Remington Wilkerson; Leavenworth, Kan.

Deanna S. Winters; Kansas City, Kan.

Bailey Addisen Zinser; Lansing, Kan.

Master of Arts

Ross Anderson; Leavenworth, Kan.

Sarah Duran; Olathe, Kan.

Rachel Foster; Osawatomie, Kan.

Cassidy Harbert; Shawnee, Kan.

Rachelle Hirsch; Olathe, Kan.

Julian Isaac Jaramillo; Mission, Kan.

Jordan A Larkin; Merriam, Kan.

Marie A. Lausten; Overland Park, Kan.

Amanda Martinez; Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Marilyn J Miller; Platte City, Mo.

Shelby Christine Miller; Lawrence, Kan.

Anthony Thomas Piscitelli; Placentia, Calif.

Christina Michelle Powell; Powder Springs, Ga.

Shikisha Miaka Smith; Kansas City, Mo.

Amanda Renae Stoner; Saint Joseph, Mo.

Master of Business Administration

Darah Aldalabih; Little Rock, Ark.

Gaysha Batten; Olathe, Kan.

Samuel Bell; Kansas City, Mo.

Jonathan Andrew Bethea; Lakeview, Ill.

Kathryne Bonnivier; Chicago, Ill.

Jennifer Borden; Charlotte, N.C.

Madeleine Regina Bryce; Leavenworth, Kan.

Laura Ann Buczkowski; Lansing, Kan.

Chad Butterfield; Shawnee, Kan.

Aaron Caton; Albany, N.Y.

Katrina Cirusse; Shawnee, Kan.

Haley Cochran; Oklahoma City, Okla.

Heather Coutts; Edmonton, Canada

Wesley Cure; Canal Winchester, Ohio

LaRhonda Davis; San Antonio, Texas

Jason Delmar; Kansas City, Mo.

Kyle Dougherty; Leavenworth, Kan.

Taylor Duffendack; Overland Park, Kan.

Rachel Eckroth; Chicago, Ill.

Suzanna Maldonado-Feliciano; Hondo, Texas

Justin Forge; Lansing, Kan.

Cara Forté; Kansas City, Mo.

Luke Frederick; Draper, Utah

Scott Freeman; Lawrence, Kan.

Ricky Friend; Leavenworth, Kan.

Marissa Gagua; Santa Paula, Calif.

Melvin Gardner, Jr.; Holly Springs, N.C.

Jacob Goeser; Norwalk, Iowa

Ashley Goist; Little Elm, Texas

Elijah Green; Huntley, Ill.

Sandra Harika; Fairfax, Va.

Michael Harper; Studio City, Calif.

Sarai Hill; Olathe, Kan.

Alexis Hunter; Durham, N.C.

Amanda Jeppson; Kenosha, Wis.

Kristin Kauffman; Lexington Park, Md.

Khosha Kue; Raytown, Mo.

Kathryn Marach; Oak Creek, Wisc.

Francisco J. Melero; Lansing, Kan.

Jocelyn Merritt; Kansas City, Kan.

Samuel Miller; Leavenworth, Kan.

Mackinley Leo Morgan; Livermore, Calif.

Tawny Lee Shell Navarro; Manhattan, Kan.

Sarah Momoh Oliha; Minneapolis, Minn.

Hoshi Ariel Olvera Molina; Portland, Ore.

Melvin Nya Payekar; West Fargo, N.D.

Leslie Pfau; Bremerton, Wash.

Robert Charles Phillips III; Valencia, Calif.

Jennifer Anne Price; Grand Rapids, Mich.

Kelsey Robinson; New Orleans, La.

Teresa Romero; Kansas City, Mo.

Julio Rosales; Highland Heights, Ohio

Nolan Ryan; Kansas City, Kan.

Yusef Savage; Philadelphia, Pa.

Ingrid Rachel Schneider; Davenport, Iowa

Theresa J. Schreckler; Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Vincent Schuetz; Topeka, Kan.

Sulaimon W Seddiqi; Oakley, Calif.

Victor H. Sibera; Tallmadge, Ohio

Braden Suffield; Olathe, Kan.

Kimberly Swan; Shawnee, Kan.

Margret Titilayo Taiwo; Columbus, Ohio

Huy Tran; Rochester, Minn.

Michael D. Tyll; Las Vegas, Nev.

Jennifer Lin Wagner; Shelby Charter Township, Mich.

Hannah Marie Wensil; Ponte Vedra, Fla.

Amirra Williams; Philadelphia, Pa.

Erin Ann Williams; Rochester, Minn.

Angel Latice Woods; Kansas City, Mo.

Jordan Joseph Zarse; Overland Park, Kan.

Lorena Zepeda-Wade; Las Vegas, Nev.

Master of Science in Athletic Training

Rachel Allen; Kansas City, Kan.

Ashlee Julianne Guillory; Platte City, Mo.

CJ-Matthew Reed Hess; Olathe, Kan.

Savannah Lynn Lentz; Cresco, Iowa

Megan C Meier; Kansas City, Mo.

Abigail Ann Samuelson; Liberty, Mo.

Devon M Shaut; Roeland Park, Kan.

Master of Science in Nursing

Sally Carmitchel; Basehor, Kan.

Danielle Marie Deichler; Kansas City, Kan.

Delaina Dickason; Kansas City, Kan.

Sylvia Michelle Gillis; Kansas City, Kan.

Mackenzie Dawn Herken; Easton, Kan.

Ashlee Jo Hess; Basehor, Kan.

Brenda Renee Hough; Lansing, Kan.

Adania Elizabeth Ivory; Kansas City, Kan.

Debra Kim Lietzke; Kansas City, Kan.

Abigael Obonyo Makori-Malinda; Olathe, Kan.

Blaine Rebecca Oswald; Holton, Kan.

Jody Eileen Petersen; Kansas City, Mo.

Christopher Roatch; Overland Park Kan.

Breanne Lynn Snyder; Atchison, Kan.

Clarissa L. Sweeney; New Kent, Va.

Deborah I Udeh; Leavenworth, Kan.

Tiffany Kay Yowell; Lenexa, Kan.

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Andrew E. Albers; Lebanon, Ind.

Jordan Rose Anderson; Montgomery, Ill.

Autumn Barnett; Edwardsville, Ill.

Jayme Leigh Bartz; Olathe, Kan.

Nicole Marie Belfiore; York, Neb.

Rachel C. Campbell; Gunter, Texas

Monica Castro; Woodbury, Minn.

Caryn Lynn Dinkel; Castle Rock, Colo.

Victoria Michaela DiPiazza; Saint Louis, Mo.

Erica Rhiann Ellis; Olathe, Kan.

Jaden Marie Esquivel; Lakin, Kan.

Levi Gerson; Kansas City, Mo.

Josue Omar Gonzalez; Kansas City, Mo.

Keanna Kay Gross; Kansas City, Mo.

Julie Elizabeth Haake; Keller, Texas

Rachel Marie Harris; Metairie, La.

Cecelia Mary Herman; Vincennes, Ind.

Reid Alexander Johnson; Overland Park, Kan.

Bridgette Johnston; Olathe, Kan.

Molly Jo Jones; Lincoln, Neb.

Arjelle L Lawrence; Kansas City, Mo.

Chase K. Leavy; Branson, Mo.

Christopher Scott Lichte; Kansas City, Kan.

Lauren Little; Hallsville, Mo.

Chatley N. Lovvorn; Holton, Kan.

Joseph H Maase; Overland Park, Kan.

Jill Elizabeth Malache; Colwich, Kan.

Brandon Mason; Leavenworth, Kan.

Edwin Porras; Manhattan, Kan.

Jill Olivia Rechtien; Eureka, Mo.

Zoe Marie Reed; Lawrence, Kan.

McKenna M. Rossmeier; Basehor, Kan.

Michaela Renee Toews; Olathe, Kan.

Alisn Jean Stevens; Wichita, Kan.

Mason Stocker; Basehor, Kan.

Jason Michael Valois; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Peter J Vogrin; Colorado Springs, Colo.

Samuel J. Vollbrecht; Kansas City, Mo.

The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The University of Saint Mary main campus is located at 4100 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, Kan. USM’s Overland Park Campus at 4500 College Boulevard offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs. The university also offers online programs. Visit stmary.edu for more information.

