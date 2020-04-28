mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
[USM] USM RAISES $211,000 THROUGH VIRTUAL SPIREFEST FUNDRAISING GALA

(AGENPARL) – LEAVENWORTH (KANSAS), mar 28 aprile 2020

USM | Tue, Apr. 28, 2020 at 8:05 AM

(Leavenworth, Kan.)—The University of Saint Mary transitioned its 17th Annual SpireFest gala to a virtual event following the social distancing guidelines in the wake of COVID-19.

During unprecedented circumstances, SpireFest still raised more than $211,000 for student scholarships. The outpouring of support from alumni and donors came from across the nation throughout an entire week of online auction bidding. The event culminated in a premiere video on April 25, the original date of the in-person event.

“A huge thank you to those that participated in SpireFest 2020,” University President Sister Diane Steele said. “Your participation in our virtual SpireFest enables our students to continue to reach their God-given potential.”

Learn more about SpireFest and how you can still help Saint Mary students at stmary.edu/spirefest.

The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The University of Saint Mary main campus is located at 4100 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, Kan. USM’s Overland Park Campus at 4500 College Boulevard offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs. The university also offers online programs. Visit stmary.edu for more information.

Fonte/Source: http://www.stmary.edu/article/189

