[USM] USM RAISES $211,000 THROUGH VIRTUAL SPIREFEST FUNDRAISING GALA

(AGENPARL) – LEAVENWORTH (KANSAS), mar 28 aprile 2020

(Leavenworth, Kan.)—The University of Saint Mary transitioned its 17th Annual SpireFest gala to a virtual event following the social distancing guidelines in the wake of COVID-19.

During unprecedented circumstances, SpireFest still raised more than $211,000 for student scholarships. The outpouring of support from alumni and donors came from across the nation throughout an entire week of online auction bidding. The event culminated in a premiere video on April 25, the original date of the in-person event.

“A huge thank you to those that participated in SpireFest 2020,” University President Sister Diane Steele said. “Your participation in our virtual SpireFest enables our students to continue to reach their God-given potential.”

Learn more about SpireFest and how you can still help Saint Mary students at stmary.edu/spirefest.

