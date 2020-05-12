martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1246 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

COVID19. INDIA, I GESUITI IN AIUTO DEI LAVORATORI GIORNALIERI

NEW YORK FED ANNOUNCES START OF CERTAIN SECONDARY MARKET CORPORATE CREDIT FACILITY…

#THANKYOUJOHNPAUL2, L’INIZIATIVA DEI VESCOVI POLACCHI

RAGAZZI IN ITALIA TRAVOLTI DA CRISI ECONOMICA E POVERTà EDUCATIVA

11/05/2020 COVID-19: NEW DATE FOR POLISH ELECTION SHOULD BE DECIDED BY CONSENSUS,…

JOINT STATEMENT ON UNITED STATES-JAPAN STRATEGIC ENERGY PARTNERSHIP: VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS TO U.S.…

JOINT STATEMENT ON UNITED STATES-JAPAN STRATEGIC ENERGY PARTNERSHIP: VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS TO U.S.…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1799 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1800 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

[USM] USM PLANS TO REOPEN FOR FACE-TO-FACE CLASSES FOR FALL 2020 SEMESTER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LEAVENWORTH (KANSAS), mar 12 maggio 2020

USM | Mon, May 11, 2020 at 12:05 PM

(Leavenworth, Kan.)—As the nation begins to reopen, the University of Saint Mary, too, is planning how it will reopen for face-to-face classes and activities this fall.

As always, ensuring the safety of the Saint Mary community – our students, families, faculty, and staff – remains our top priority.

To that end, the particulars of USM’s reopening are being worked out in tandem with the Leavenworth County Health Department along with guidance from other state and local health authorities. USM is considering the following actions.

Throughout the fall semester and coming academic year, we will continue to work closely with local and state health officials to ensure safety.

The university will continue to follow guidelines – including social distancing recommendations and the wearing of masks – as appropriate. We will also plan scheduling in ways to keep our community safe by limiting gathering sizes to a reasonable level. We will be providing mitigation strategies in the classrooms, residence halls, dining facility, and other gathering spots. 

Individuals in high-risk categories or those who tend to or live with individuals at heightened risk will be provided reasonable accommodations to minimize risks to their wellbeing.

To provide the best chance of finishing the fall semester on ground, USM may adjust the start date of the fall semester. More updates will be provided online at www.stmary.edu/covid and through USM’s social media channels. 

“Saint Mary is a strong community, and we are strongest when we are together,” University President Sister Diane Steele said. “We will continue to plan for our shared future while doing our best both to ensure safety and provide our students with the best possible experiences and opportunities.”

 

The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The University of Saint Mary main campus is located at 4100 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, Kan. USM’s Overland Park Campus at 4500 College Boulevard offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs. The university also offers online programs. Visit stmary.edu for more information.

Fonte/Source: http://www.stmary.edu/article/192

Post collegati

MARK TWAIN LAKE CAMPGROUND CHANGES AND OPENING INFORMATION

Redazione

INSPECTION GUIDANCE FOR HERITAGE RAILWAYS RECOVERY PLAN IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Redazione

[USM] USM PLANS TO REOPEN FOR FACE-TO-FACE CLASSES FOR FALL 2020 SEMESTER

Redazione

LA PLATEFORME « MASQUES-PME.LAPOSTE.FR » DéSORMAIS ACCESSIBLE AUX ASSOCIATIONS, MICRO-ENTREPRENEURS, PROFESSIONS LIBéRALES ET AGRICOLES

Redazione

DELAWARE FARMERS’ MARKETS TO OPEN UNDER NEW COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Redazione

ONTARIO RETAIL STORES OPEN FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP AND DELIVERY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More