[USM] USM PLANS TO REOPEN FOR FACE-TO-FACE CLASSES FOR FALL 2020 SEMESTER

(Leavenworth, Kan.)—As the nation begins to reopen, the University of Saint Mary, too, is planning how it will reopen for face-to-face classes and activities this fall.

As always, ensuring the safety of the Saint Mary community – our students, families, faculty, and staff – remains our top priority.

To that end, the particulars of USM’s reopening are being worked out in tandem with the Leavenworth County Health Department along with guidance from other state and local health authorities. USM is considering the following actions.

Throughout the fall semester and coming academic year, we will continue to work closely with local and state health officials to ensure safety.

The university will continue to follow guidelines – including social distancing recommendations and the wearing of masks – as appropriate. We will also plan scheduling in ways to keep our community safe by limiting gathering sizes to a reasonable level. We will be providing mitigation strategies in the classrooms, residence halls, dining facility, and other gathering spots.

Individuals in high-risk categories or those who tend to or live with individuals at heightened risk will be provided reasonable accommodations to minimize risks to their wellbeing.

To provide the best chance of finishing the fall semester on ground, USM may adjust the start date of the fall semester. More updates will be provided online at www.stmary.edu/covid and through USM’s social media channels.

“Saint Mary is a strong community, and we are strongest when we are together,” University President Sister Diane Steele said. “We will continue to plan for our shared future while doing our best both to ensure safety and provide our students with the best possible experiences and opportunities.”

