domenica, Gennaio 31, 2021
Breaking News

INDONESIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE CANING OF SIX PERSONS IN…

LITHUANIA OPENS A NEW HONORARY CONSULATE IN THE ITALIAN REGION OF ABRUZZO

MFA STRONGLY CONDEMNS MASS ARRESTS AND USE OF VIOLENCE AGAINST PEACEFUL PROTESTERS…

CONSULTAZIONI, FICO: EMERSA DISPONIBILITA’ COMUNE A PROCEDERE SU UN CONFRONTO COMUNE

PAROLIN PORTA IN CAMERUN IL MESSAGGIO DI PACE E RICONCILIAZIONE DEL PAPA

NEI SOGNI DEGLI ANZIANI IL FUTURO DELLA SOCIETà

L’AZIONE CATTOLICA CON IL PAPA: PRONTI A SEMINARE LA BUONA NOTIZIA

L’APPELLO DEL PAPA PER L’INCLUSIONE E LA CURA DEI MALATI DI LEBBRA

IL PAPA: A LUGLIO LA PRIMA GIORNATA MONDIALE DEI NONNI E DEGLI…

IL PAPA: GLI ANZIANI E I NONNI, IL “NOI” CHE FA RINASCERE…

Agenparl

USING ZIRCONIUM AS AN ADDITIVE IN SUPER-STRONG COMPOSITE MATERIALS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 31 gennaio 2021 Ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) are incredibly strong materials used in jet engines, gas turbines, and cutting tools for nickel superalloys. Aluminum oxide (Al2O3) is hard and chemically inert, and tungsten carbide (WC) is used as a superhard material, but past efforts to create an Al2O3-WC CMC yielded unsatisfactory results. Recently, a study by Japanese scientists shows that adding zirconium atoms results in improved Al2O3-WC CMCs.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210128094244.htm

Post collegati

USING ZIRCONIUM AS AN ADDITIVE IN SUPER-STRONG COMPOSITE MATERIALS

Redazione

CONSUMING OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS COULD PREVENT ASTHMA, STUDY SUGGESTS

Redazione

LEGAL CANNABIS STORES LINKED TO FEWER OPIOID DEATHS IN THE UNITED STATES

Redazione

SCIENTISTS DISCOVER A NEW PATHWAY ESSENTIAL FOR BLOOD FORMATION

Redazione

THREE MENTAL HEALTH CONDITIONS CONTRIBUTE TO VIOLENT OFFENSES

Redazione

INDONESIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE CANING OF SIX PERSONS IN ACEH PROVINCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More