USING THE INTERFACIAL BARRIER EFFECTS OF P–N JUNCTION ON ELECTROCHEMISTRY FOR DETECTION OF PHOSPHATE

Analyst, 2020, 145,3217-3221

DOI: 10.1039/C9AN02579K, Communication

Yu Ding, Minggang Zhao, Jiatuo Yu, Xiaomin Zhang, Zhengming Li, Hui Li

The electrochemical response to phosphate was produced by the induced change of the interfacial barrier of the NiO/ZnO p–n junction foam.

