mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
Breaking News

MESSAGE ON THE OCCASION OF PORTUGAL’S NATIONAL DAY 

MARTEDì 9 GIUGNO 2020 – 226ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

MESSAGE ON THE OCCASION OF PORTUGAL’S NATIONAL DAY 

MESSAGE ON THE OCCASION OF PORTUGAL’S NATIONAL DAY 

REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-REPORT ON EXTERNAL SECTORAL ACCOUNTS MISSION…

GENDER IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS

“CYBER 9-LINE” IMPROVES CYBERSECURITY AND ENABLES ELECTION INTEGRITY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 10, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 10, 2020

MISURE CONTENIMENTO DIFFUSIONE COVID-19: COMUNICAZIONI MINISTRO SPERANZA IN AULA

Agenparl

USING METACOMMUNITIES FOR BETTER BIOLOGICAL ASSESSMENTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HERNDON (VIRGINIA), mer 10 giugno 2020

Evaluating shifts in the health of dynamic ecosystems is often difficult—for instance, rivers with intermittent flows and populations with varied dispersal characteristics might look very different from one month to the next. In this episode of BioScience Talks, we’re joined by Núria Cid and Thibault Datry of INRAE, in Lyon, France, who discuss their new framework for a metacommunity approach that aims to help researchers overcome these challenges.

 

Fonte/Source: http://bioscience-talks.aibs.org/using-metacommunities-for-better-biological-assessments

Post collegati

USING METACOMMUNITIES FOR BETTER BIOLOGICAL ASSESSMENTS

Redazione

WORKSHOP: RENTING & EVICTIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC – MONDAY, JUNE 22 FROM 7 P.M.-8 P.M.

Redazione

QUALITY DIFFERENTIATION AND PRODUCT INNOVATION LICENSING.

Redazione

TWITTER FIGHT: BIRDS USE SOCIAL NETWORKS TO PICK OPPONENTS WISELY

Redazione

MICRONEEDLING THERAPEUTIC STEM CELLS INTO DAMAGED TISSUES

Redazione

NEW STUDY FINDS DRINKING FRUIT JUICE IN EARLY YEARS CAN HAVE LONG TERM DIETARY BENEFITS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More