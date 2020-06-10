(AGENPARL) – HERNDON (VIRGINIA), mer 10 giugno 2020

Evaluating shifts in the health of dynamic ecosystems is often difficult—for instance, rivers with intermittent flows and populations with varied dispersal characteristics might look very different from one month to the next. In this episode of BioScience Talks, we’re joined by Núria Cid and Thibault Datry of INRAE, in Lyon, France, who discuss their new framework for a metacommunity approach that aims to help researchers overcome these challenges.

Fonte/Source: http://bioscience-talks.aibs.org/using-metacommunities-for-better-biological-assessments