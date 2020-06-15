lunedì, Giugno 15, 2020
Breaking News

M5S, CRIMI: ORA PRIORITA’ E’ IL PAESE

INGRID BROCKOVá AT THE MINISTERIAL MEETING OF THE INTERNATIONAL COALITION FOR THE…

ILVA-ALITALIA, CHIGI: INVITALIA PER COINVESTIMENTO, 3 MLD PER RILANCIO ALITALIA

MONTANELLI: CALABRIA (FI), DA VANDALI RIDICOLI PROCESSI A STORIA

STATI GENERALI, CHIGI: “PROGETTIAMO IL RILANCIO”, GLI INCONTRI DI LUNEDì 15 GIUGNO

L’UCCISIONE DI UN ALTRO AFROAMERICANO SCUOTE GLI STATI UNITI

STATI GENERALI, SALVINI: CONTE SI CONFRONTI CON LA POLIZIA PENITENZIARIA DOPO LE…

MACERATA-LORETO. PAPA FRANCESCO: “SIETE I PELLEGRINI DELLA MADONNNA”

TURISMO, DI MAIO: DOMANI IL D-DAY, GIORNATA DELLA RIAPERTURA EUROPEA

@LUCIAAZZOLINA82@ – POST SUI FURTI DELL’ISTITUTO VITTORINI DI SIRACUSA

Agenparl

USING COMPUTATIONAL METHODS TO TEACH CHEMICAL PRINCIPLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 15 giugno 2020

Cover

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Using Computational Methods To Teach Chemical Principles: Overview, Alexander Grushow and Melissa S. Reeves
Chapter 2. Molecular Dynamics Simulations in First-Semester General Chemistry: Visualizing Gas Particle Motion and Making Connections to Mathematical Gas Law Relationships, C. D. Bruce
Chapter 3. Using Electronic Structure Calculations To Investigate the Kinetics of Gas-Phase Ammonia Synthesis, Kelsey M. Stocker
Chapter 4. Modeling Reaction Energies and Exploring Noble Gas Chemistry in the Physical Chemistry Laboratory, James A. Phillips
Chapter 5. How Can You Measure a Reaction Enthalpy without Going into the Lab?, Melissa S. Reeves, H. Laine Berghout, Mark J. Perri, Steven M. Singleton, and Robert M. Whitnell
Chapter 6. Process Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning Computational Chemistry Experiments: Revisions and Extensions Based on Lessons Learned from Implementation, Robert M. Whitnell and Melissa S. Reeves
Chapter 7. Chem Compute Science Gateway: An Online Computational Chemistry Tool, Mark J. Perri, Mary Akinmurele, and Matthew Haynie
Chapter 8. Using Computational Chemistry to Extend the Acetylene Rovibrational Spectrum to C2T2, William R. Martin and David W. Ball
Chapter 9. Introducing Quantum Calculations into the Physical Chemistry Laboratory, Thomas C. DeVore
Chapter 10. Learning by Computing: A First Year Honors Chemistry Curriculum, Arun K. Sharma and Lukshmi Asirwatham
Chapter 11. Integrating Computational Chemistry into an Organic Chemistry Laboratory Curriculum Using WebMO, Brian J. Esselman and Nicholas J. Hill
Chapter 12. Computational Narrative Activities: Combining Computing, Context, and Communication To Teach Chemical Concepts, Steven M. Singleton
Chapter 13. Computational Chemistry as a Course for Students Majoring in the Sciences, Lorena Tribe
Chapter 14. Beyond the Analytical Solution: Using Mathematical Software To Enhance Understanding of Physical Chemistry, Ashley Ringer McDonald and John P. Hagen
Chapter 15. A Lab Course in Computational Chemistry Is Not About Computers, Alexander Grushow
Chapter 16. Discovery-Based Computational Activities in the Undergraduate ChemistryCurriculum, Yana Kholod and Dmytro Kosenkov
Chapter 17. Using the Hydrogen Bond as a Platform for the Enhancement of Integrative Learning, Harry L. Price

Editors’ Biographies

Indexes
Author Index
Subject Index

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/using-computational-methods-to-teach-chemical-principles-9780841234208?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

IF YOUR ADOLESCENT HAS AN EATING DISORDER

Redazione

SURROUNDING SELF-CONTROL

Redazione

USING COMPUTATIONAL METHODS TO TEACH CHEMICAL PRINCIPLES

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: LONELINESS MINISTER: WRITE LETTERS TO PEOPLE ISOLATING AT HOME

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: CULTURE SECRETARY AND THE DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE JOIN SPORTS STARS TO TALK MENTAL HEALTH ACROSS UK SPORT

Redazione

MATERNAL DEPRESSION: SEEKING HELP SOONER IS BETTER FOR MUMS AND KIDS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More