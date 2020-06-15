(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 15 giugno 2020

Chapter 1. Using Computational Methods To Teach Chemical Principles: Overview, Alexander Grushow and Melissa S. Reeves

Chapter 2. Molecular Dynamics Simulations in First-Semester General Chemistry: Visualizing Gas Particle Motion and Making Connections to Mathematical Gas Law Relationships, C. D. Bruce

Chapter 3. Using Electronic Structure Calculations To Investigate the Kinetics of Gas-Phase Ammonia Synthesis, Kelsey M. Stocker

Chapter 4. Modeling Reaction Energies and Exploring Noble Gas Chemistry in the Physical Chemistry Laboratory, James A. Phillips

Chapter 5. How Can You Measure a Reaction Enthalpy without Going into the Lab?, Melissa S. Reeves, H. Laine Berghout, Mark J. Perri, Steven M. Singleton, and Robert M. Whitnell

Chapter 6. Process Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning Computational Chemistry Experiments: Revisions and Extensions Based on Lessons Learned from Implementation, Robert M. Whitnell and Melissa S. Reeves

Chapter 7. Chem Compute Science Gateway: An Online Computational Chemistry Tool, Mark J. Perri, Mary Akinmurele, and Matthew Haynie

Chapter 8. Using Computational Chemistry to Extend the Acetylene Rovibrational Spectrum to C2T2, William R. Martin and David W. Ball

Chapter 9. Introducing Quantum Calculations into the Physical Chemistry Laboratory, Thomas C. DeVore

Chapter 10. Learning by Computing: A First Year Honors Chemistry Curriculum, Arun K. Sharma and Lukshmi Asirwatham

Chapter 11. Integrating Computational Chemistry into an Organic Chemistry Laboratory Curriculum Using WebMO, Brian J. Esselman and Nicholas J. Hill

Chapter 12. Computational Narrative Activities: Combining Computing, Context, and Communication To Teach Chemical Concepts, Steven M. Singleton

Chapter 13. Computational Chemistry as a Course for Students Majoring in the Sciences, Lorena Tribe

Chapter 14. Beyond the Analytical Solution: Using Mathematical Software To Enhance Understanding of Physical Chemistry, Ashley Ringer McDonald and John P. Hagen

Chapter 15. A Lab Course in Computational Chemistry Is Not About Computers, Alexander Grushow

Chapter 16. Discovery-Based Computational Activities in the Undergraduate ChemistryCurriculum, Yana Kholod and Dmytro Kosenkov

Chapter 17. Using the Hydrogen Bond as a Platform for the Enhancement of Integrative Learning, Harry L. Price

Editors’ Biographies

Indexes

Author Index

Subject Index