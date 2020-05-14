USDA FUNDING AVAILABLE FOR INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION PROGRAM

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 14 maggio 2020

Organizations and institutions with experience in agricultural education and extension are invited to apply for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new International Agricultural Education and Fellowship Program. The program was authorized by Congress in the 2018 Farm Bill to “develop globally minded United States agriculturalists with experience living abroad, focus on meeting the food and fiber needs of the domestic population of eligible countries, and strengthen and enhance trade linkages between eligible countries and the United States agricultural industry.”

Selected entities will implement projects, to be carried out by up to nine U.S. fellows, that incorporate classroom instruction, field demonstrations, entrepreneurship projects, and leadership development focused on topics that align with the agricultural policy, development, and extension goals of the host country and USDA.

The application deadline is June 15, 2020 and more information is available at https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/search-grants.html?keywords=10.619

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/newsroom/usda-funding-available-international-education-program