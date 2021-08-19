(AGENPARL) – gio 19 agosto 2021 Affected filers have until July 20, 2022, to receive an earlier receipt date

On July 20, 2021, the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, Oakland Division, granted final approval of the settlement agreement. This agreement is specific to the “No Blank Space” rejection policy that was applied to three forms:

Individuals whose forms were rejected under the former policy may resubmit their request on or before July 20, 2022, to obtain an updated receipt reflecting the date their rejected request was originally filed.

Individuals who had resubmitted these forms before the effective date of this settlement agreement (July 20, 2021) may also submit documentation on or before July 20, 2022, to obtain an updated receipt date.

USCIS has also agreed to notify affected individuals it has identified who may benefit from the settlement agreement.

