(AGENPARL) – lun 09 agosto 2021 WASHINGTON— USCIS announced today that applicants filing for lawful permanent resident status are now able to apply for a Social Security number (SSN) or replacement card as part of the adjustment of status application process. Previously, these individuals had to apply for a Social Security number at a Social Security office. USCIS is revising Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, to include the additional questions needed to apply for an SSN or a replacement card.

“This expansion of our partnership with the Social Security Administration illustrates our commitment to operating our nation’s immigration system more efficiently to save applicants time,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “Eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and optimizing collaboration across public-serving agencies is a key priority for this agency and the Biden-Harris administration.”

After approving Form I-485, in most cases USCIS will electronically transmit the data to the Social Security Administration. Upon receiving the data, the Social Security Administration will automatically assign an original SSN or issue a replacement card, as appropriate. This partnership with the Social Security Administration will not increase the filing fee for Form I-485.

This change to Form I-485 is effective immediately, and applicants can begin filing with the updated form today. USCIS receives about 576,000 Forms I-485 annually.

—————————————————————

—————————————————————

STAY CONNECTED:

—————————————————————

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES:

🔊 Listen to this