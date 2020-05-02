USC PROFESSOR ANDREW P. MCMAHON ELECTED TO THE NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 02 maggio 2020 (Keck School of Medicine of USC) USC’s Andrew P. McMahon has been elected as a new member of the National Academy of Sciences in honor of his outstanding contributions to developmental biology. McMahon’s group is well-known for identifying key signals coordinating cell interactions directing the assembly, composition and functional organization of mammalian organ systems. Being elected to the National Academy of Sciences is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a scientist.

