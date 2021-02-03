(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), mer 03 febbraio 2021
The University of the Philippines would like to invite you to join the fight for Academic Freedom!
Featuring UP alumni from all sectors and spheres of society with voices from other universities to reflect on academic freedom as an integral element for an environment that nurtures excellence and innovation.
Register now to be a part of this Freedom Project, the USAPANG KP (Kalayaan sa Pamantasan) Webinar Series at: https://tinyurl.com/UsapangKP
Webinar #1
“Usapang KP: Mga Terror, Hindi Terrorista”
February 4, 2021 (Thursday) 1-3pm
Moderator:
Malou Mangahas
Co-Founder and Board Member, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism
Co-Convenor, Right to know, Right Now Coalition
Co-Moderator:
Dr. Butch Dalisay
UP Professor Emeritus (Creative Writing)
Panelists:
Dr. Maria Serena Diokno
UP Professor Emeritus (History)
Dr. Solita Monsod
UP Professor Emeritus (Economics)
Dr. Gisela P. Concepcion
UP Professor Emeritus (Marine Science)
Reactors:
Atty. Theodore Te
Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG)
Dr. Giovanni Tapang
Dean, UP College of Science
Atty. Soledad Deriquito-Mawis
Dean, College of Law, Lyceum of the Philippines University
Fonte/Source: https://www.up.edu.ph/usapang-kp-mga-terror-hindi-terrorista/