The University of the Philippines would like to invite you to join the fight for Academic Freedom!

Featuring UP alumni from all sectors and spheres of society with voices from other universities to reflect on academic freedom as an integral element for an environment that nurtures excellence and innovation.

Register now to be a part of this Freedom Project, the USAPANG KP (Kalayaan sa Pamantasan) Webinar Series at: https://tinyurl.com/UsapangKP

Webinar #1

“Usapang KP: Mga Terror, Hindi Terrorista”

February 4, 2021 (Thursday) 1-3pm

Moderator:

Malou Mangahas

Co-Founder and Board Member, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Co-Convenor, Right to know, Right Now Coalition

Co-Moderator:

Dr. Butch Dalisay

UP Professor Emeritus (Creative Writing)

Panelists:

Dr. Maria Serena Diokno

UP Professor Emeritus (History)

Dr. Solita Monsod

UP Professor Emeritus (Economics)

Dr. Gisela P. Concepcion

UP Professor Emeritus (Marine Science)

Reactors:

Atty. Theodore Te

Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG)

Dr. Giovanni Tapang

Dean, UP College of Science

Atty. Soledad Deriquito-Mawis

Dean, College of Law, Lyceum of the Philippines University

