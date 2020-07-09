(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 09 luglio 2020

MOBILE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project office at Lake Sidney Lanier wishes to advise the public that Buford Dam Road will be closed for roadway maintenance from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14th.

The public may use Highway 20 as an alternate route while work crews are conducting maintenance activities on Buford Dam Road. Upon completion of the roadwork, Buford Dam Road will be reopened to public traffic.

Please note that because of public safety concerns, the following parks directly accessed from Buford Dam Road will also be closed on July 14th:

Lower Pool East

Lower Overlook

Lower Pool West

West Bank

West Bank Turn-out

As always, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asks our park visitors to please drive safely and heed traffic and safety signs in the area.

For more information on the closure and roadway maintenance, please contact the USACE Lake Lanier Project Office at 770-945-9531, and follow it on Facebook <a

__________

With an area of operation across Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and northern Florida, and a vast military region that includes operations across Central and South America, the Mobile District’s award- winning teams of engineering, construction, regulatory and emergency management professionals are nationally recognized for their leadership in delivery of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ civil works and military programs missions to the Nation.

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2268759/usace-lake-lanier-advises-buford-dam-road-to-close-july-14-for-road-repairs/