giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
Breaking News

KONING BEZOEKT VLIEGBASIS VOLKEL VOOR INZET F-16 EN TRAININGSMISSIE

VANDALIZZATE LE SEDI DELLA LEGA A TARQUINIA E VITERBO, SALVINI: “LE MINACCE…

DIFESA: FRAILIS (PD), BENE SCUOLA VOLO INTERNAZIONALE DI ECCELLENZA IN SARDEGNAALISIT

STATEMENT BY MEDIA FREEDOM COALITION ON SITUATION IN THE PHILIPPINES

GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES GYMS AND POOLS TO REOPEN SAFELY

DISABILITÀ, SALVINI: LINGUA DEI SEGNI, ACCETTATO ODG DELLA LEGA: ORA IL GOVERNO…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1224 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1408 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 837 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1474 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

USACE LAKE LANIER ADVISES BUFORD DAM ROAD TO CLOSE JULY 14 FOR ROAD REPAIRS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 09 luglio 2020

MOBILE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project office at Lake Sidney Lanier wishes to advise the public that Buford Dam Road will be closed for roadway maintenance from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14th.

The public may use Highway 20 as an alternate route while work crews are conducting maintenance activities on Buford Dam Road. Upon completion of the roadwork, Buford Dam Road will be reopened to public traffic.

Please note that because of public safety concerns, the following parks directly accessed from Buford Dam Road will also be closed on July 14th:

  • Lower Pool East
  • Lower Overlook
  • Lower Pool West
  • West Bank
  • West Bank Turn-out

As always, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asks our park visitors to please drive safely and heed traffic and safety signs in the area.

For more information on the closure and roadway maintenance, please contact the USACE Lake Lanier Project Office at 770-945-9531, and follow it on Facebook <a

__________

With an area of operation across Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and northern Florida, and a vast military region that includes operations across Central and South America, the Mobile District’s award- winning teams of engineering, construction, regulatory and emergency management professionals are nationally recognized for their leadership in delivery of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ civil works and military programs missions to the Nation.

   

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2268759/usace-lake-lanier-advises-buford-dam-road-to-close-july-14-for-road-repairs/

Post collegati

PRESS RELEASE: GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES GYMS AND POOLS TO REOPEN SAFELY

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DAL GORES – SITUAZIONE AL 09/07/2020 ORE 18.00

Redazione

KONING BEZOEKT VLIEGBASIS VOLKEL VOOR INZET F-16 EN TRAININGSMISSIE

Redazione

STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 SPIKE PROTEIN PROVIDES INSIGHT INTO ITS EVOLUTION

Redazione

HAVANA SYNDROME

Redazione

EVOLUTION MAKES THE WORLD LESS RAGGED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More