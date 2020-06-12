USACE ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF RECENTLY OPENED PARKS AT WHITNEY LAKE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 12 giugno 2020 The Fort Worth District closed Soldiers Bluff and Walling Bend Parks at Whitney Lake on June 9 due to recent safety concerns.

In recent weeks, large crowds have been gathering in and around Soldiers Bluff and Walling Bend Park. The size of the crowds, some estimated to have been as large as 600 people, have caused concern for public safety related to COVID-19. In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, USACE urged customers to follow social distancing and other CDC guidelines as parks were reopened in May. The recent crowds at Soldiers Bluff and Walling Bend Park have not been in compliance with those COVID19 CDC guidelines.



