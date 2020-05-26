martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
USAC AIRWAYS 691 LLC CARRYING ON BUSINESS AS PARAGON JETS – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, mar 26 maggio 2020

The Licensee is licensed to operate a non-scheduled international service in accordance with the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States of America signed on March 12, 2007.

The Licensee has ceased to meet the requirement to have the prescribed liability insurance coverage under subparagraph 73(1)(a)(iii) of the Canada Transportation Act, S.C., 1996, c. 10, as amended (CTA).

Pursuant to paragraph 75(1)(b) of the CTA, the licence is suspended.

The licence will be automatically reinstated when the Manager, Licensing and Charters Division is satisfied that the requirements of subparagraphs 73(1)(a)(ii) and (iii) of the CTA are met and provided that the other requirement of paragraph 73(2)(a) of the CTA continues to be met.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/569339

