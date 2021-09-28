(AGENPARL) – mar 28 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

The U.S. Department of State is pleased to showcase over 275 U.S. cultural performers and speakers at the USA Pavilion during World Expo 2020 Dubai, opening on October 1, 2021.

The Department, in partnership with Global Ties U.S. and the National Endowment for the Arts, recruited performers showcasing American talent and diversity through a highly competitive nationwide process. From song and dance to food and sports, these cultural performers will share America with USA Pavilion visitors. Performances at the 2020 Expo include Step Afrika!, AXIS Dance, Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre, The Tulane University Marching Band, Tank and the Bangas, and many others. The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will exhibit their ball handling wizardry and comedy to Expo visitors.

The USA Pavilion’s theme “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of the Future” celebrates the people, ideas, and American contributions that have changed and improved lives in the United States and around the world. The Pavilion will also welcome American business and state government delegations highlighting commercial and economic opportunities.

