US Air Force Selects Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies for Hypersonic Missile Program

Aug 7, 2020, 11:45 AM

by

Lawrence Garrett



X-51A Waverider, an unmanned research scramjet experimental aircraft. | US Air Force; Wikipedia; Public Domain

GovCon Wire reports that the US Air Force “has indicated its intent to solicit design proposals from The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies for a hypersonic cruise missile technology that can be launched from a fighter or a bomber aircraft.” The Air Force “is asking all three contractors to submit statements that will describe their capabilities to build and integrate a solid rocket booster-powered missile system, according to a presolicitation notice posted Wednesday.” The service “expects to award 15-month contracts in the first quarter of the government’s 2021 fiscal year and noted that each contract will include systems requirement and preliminary design review efforts.”

