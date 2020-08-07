venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
US AIR FORCE SELECTS BOEING, LOCKHEED MARTIN, RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES FOR HYPERSONIC MISSILE PROGRAM

(AGENPARL) – RESTON (VIRGINIA), ven 07 agosto 2020

US Air Force Selects Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies for Hypersonic Missile Program

Aug 7, 2020, 11:45 AM
Lawrence Garrett


X-51A Waverider, an unmanned research scramjet experimental aircraft. | US Air Force; Wikipedia; Public Domain

GovCon Wire reports that the US Air Force “has indicated its intent to solicit design proposals from The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies for a hypersonic cruise missile technology that can be launched from a fighter or a bomber aircraft.” The Air Force “is asking all three contractors to submit statements that will describe their capabilities to build and integrate a solid rocket booster-powered missile system, according to a presolicitation notice posted Wednesday.” The service “expects to award 15-month contracts in the first quarter of the government’s 2021 fiscal year and noted that each contract will include systems requirement and preliminary design review efforts.” 
Fonte/Source: https://www.aiaa.org/news/industry-news/2020/08/07/us-air-force-selects-boeing-lockheed-martin-raytheon-technologies-for-hypersonic-missile-program

