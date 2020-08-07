(AGENPARL) – RESTON (VIRGINIA), ven 07 agosto 2020
US Air Force Selects Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies for Hypersonic Missile Program
by
Lawrence Garrett
GovCon Wire reports that the US Air Force “has indicated its intent to solicit design proposals from The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies for a hypersonic cruise missile technology that can be launched from a fighter or a bomber aircraft.” The Air Force “is asking all three contractors to submit statements that will describe their capabilities to build and integrate a solid rocket booster-powered missile system, according to a presolicitation notice posted Wednesday.” The service “expects to award 15-month contracts in the first quarter of the government’s 2021 fiscal year and noted that each contract will include systems requirement and preliminary design review efforts.”
