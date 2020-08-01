(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 01 agosto 2020 1.
Urgent Need for a National Plan to Contain the Coronavirus
Date Published:
7/31/2020
Format:
Video or Multimedia
Annotation:
This three-hour, 30-minute Congressional hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis examines the urgent need for a national comprehensive plan to address the coronavirus pandemic with three key officials leading the response. The hearing discusses how to identify and correct past failures, and what steps need to be taken from now on.…[more] [less]
This three-hour, 30-minute Congressional hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis examines the urgent need for a national comprehensive plan to address the coronavirus pandemic with three key officials leading the response. The hearing discusses how to identify and correct past failures, and what steps need to be taken from now on.…[more] [less]
Authors:
Clyburn, James; Fauci, Anthony S.; Redfield, Robert; Giroir, Brett
Type:
Hearing/Testimony
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23239