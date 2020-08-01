sabato, Agosto 1, 2020
URGENT NEED FOR A NATIONAL PLAN TO CONTAIN THE CORONAVIRUS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 01 agosto 2020 1.

Urgent Need for a National Plan to Contain the Coronavirus

Date Published:
7/31/2020

Format:
Video or Multimedia

Annotation:
This three-hour, 30-minute Congressional hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis examines the urgent need for a national comprehensive plan to address the coronavirus pandemic with three key officials leading the response. The hearing discusses how to identify and correct past failures, and what steps need to be taken from now on.[more] [less]

Authors:
Clyburn, James; Fauci, Anthony S.; Redfield, Robert; Giroir, Brett

Type:
Hearing/Testimony

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23239

