Urban Evolutionary Biology

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 05 luglio 2020

Marta Szulkin, Associate Professor, Centre of New Technologies, University of Warsaw,Jason Munshi-South, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Fordham University,Anne Charmantier, Director of Research, CEFE, University of Montpellier

Marta Szulkin is an evolutionary biologist who completed her first degree at the University of Warsaw, Poland. She holds a Masters and a Doctoral degree in evolutionary biology from the University of Oxford (UK). Marta was as Magdalen College Research Fellow (University of Oxford), and a Marie Curie Fellow at CEFE CNRS in Montpellier (France). She is currently associate professor at the Centre of New Technologies, University of Warsaw (Poland), where she is heading the Wild Urban Evolution & Ecology Lab. She is managing a prospectively long-term study of urban passerines in Warsaw, and is interested in the evolution and ecology of all urban life.

Jason Munshi-South is an evolutionary ecologist that completed a Ph.D. at the University of Maryland, USA, and a postdoctoral position at the Smithsonian Institution. He is currently a Professor of Biological Sciences at Fordham University in Bronx, NY, USA. His main research interests are the ecology and evolution of urban wildlife, with special emphasis on the landscape genomics of urban rodents.

Anne Charmantier is an evolutionary ecologist educated in France, the UK and Canada, and presently holding a senior permanent CNRS position. Her main research interests are focused on understanding the mechanisms involved in the evolution of adaptive traits, especially in a context of rapid anthropogenic changes. Since 2007, she is managing a long-term blue tit project, which contributes to her research on local adaptation, plasticity, senescence, ecological genomics and sexual selection. She has particularly pioneered quantitative genetic approaches in wild populations, to study adaptive and non-adaptive responses to climate change and urbanisation.