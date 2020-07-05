(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 05 luglio 2020
Urban Evolutionary Biology
Edited by Marta Szulkin, Jason Munshi-South, and Anne Charmantier
Author Information
Marta Szulkin, Associate Professor, Centre of New Technologies, University of Warsaw,Jason Munshi-South, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Fordham University,Anne Charmantier, Director of Research, CEFE, University of Montpellier
Marta Szulkin is an evolutionary biologist who completed her first degree at the University of Warsaw, Poland. She holds a Masters and a Doctoral degree in evolutionary biology from the University of Oxford (UK). Marta was as Magdalen College Research Fellow (University of Oxford), and a Marie Curie Fellow at CEFE CNRS in Montpellier (France). She is currently associate professor at the Centre of New Technologies, University of Warsaw (Poland), where she is heading the Wild Urban Evolution & Ecology Lab. She is managing a prospectively long-term study of urban passerines in Warsaw, and is interested in the evolution and ecology of all urban life.
Jason Munshi-South is an evolutionary ecologist that completed a Ph.D. at the University of Maryland, USA, and a postdoctoral position at the Smithsonian Institution. He is currently a Professor of Biological Sciences at Fordham University in Bronx, NY, USA. His main research interests are the ecology and evolution of urban wildlife, with special emphasis on the landscape genomics of urban rodents.
Anne Charmantier is an evolutionary ecologist educated in France, the UK and Canada, and presently holding a senior permanent CNRS position. Her main research interests are focused on understanding the mechanisms involved in the evolution of adaptive traits, especially in a context of rapid anthropogenic changes. Since 2007, she is managing a long-term blue tit project, which contributes to her research on local adaptation, plasticity, senescence, ecological genomics and sexual selection. She has particularly pioneered quantitative genetic approaches in wild populations, to study adaptive and non-adaptive responses to climate change and urbanisation.
Contributors:
Andrew C. Battles, University of Rhode Island, USA
Sophie T. Breitbart, University of Toronto Mississauga and University of Toronto, Canada
Frances Bonier, Queen’s University, Canada
Kristien I. Brans, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
Judith L. Bronstein, University of Arizona, Tucson, USA
Liana T. Burghardt, University of Minnesota, USA
Pierre-Olivier Cheptou, Université de Montpellier, France
Davide Dominoni, University of Glasgow, UK and Netherlands Institute of Ecology, the Netherlands
Aude Caizergues, Université Paul-Valery Montpellier, France
Anne Charmantier,Centre d’Ecologie Fonctionnelle et Evolutive, CNRS, Montpellier, France
Michela Corsini, University of Warsaw, Poland
Luc De Meester, KU Leuven, Belgium
Sarah E. Diamond, Case Western Reserve University, USA
Simon Ducatez, Centre for Ecological Research and Applied Forestries, Spain and McGill University, Canada
Colin J. Garroway, University of Manitoba, Canada
Amanda J. Gorton, University of Minnesota, USA
Lynn Govaert, KU Leuven, Belgium; Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology and University of Zürich, Switzerland
Rebecca E. Irwin, North Carolina State University, USA
Caroline Isaksson, Lund University, Sweden
Marc T. J. Johnson, University of Toronto Mississauga and University of Toronto, Canada
Elizabeth M.A. Kern, Ewha Womans University, South Korea
Andrzej Z. Kotarba, Centrum Badan Kosmicznych Polskiej Akademii Nauk (CBK PAN), Poland
R. Brian Langerhans, North Carolina State University, USA
Susan C. Lambrecht, San Jose University, USA
Oriol Lapiedra, Centre for Ecological Research and Applied Forestries, Spain
Ryan A. Martin, Case Western Reserve University, USA
Kevin J. McGraw, Arizona State University, USA
Lindsay S. Miles, University of Toronto Mississauga, Canada
Emmanuel Milot, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, Canada
Talia Y. Moore, University of Michigan, USA
Jason Munshi-South, Fordham University, USA
David Murray-Stoker, University of Toronto Mississauga and University of Toronto, Canada
Rob W. Ness, University of Toronto Mississauga and University of Toronto, Canada
Charles Perrier, Centre d’Ecologie Fonctionnelle et Evolutive, CNRS, Montpellier, France
Jonathan L. Richardson, University of Richmond, USA
L. Ruth Rivkin, University of Toronto Mississauga and University of Toronto, Canada
James S. Santangelo, University of Toronto Mississauga and University of Toronto, Canada
Tuul Sepp, University of Tartu, Estonia
Daniel Sol, Centre for Ecological Research and Applied Forestries, Spain
Stephen C. Stearns, Yale University, USA
Marta Szulkin, University of Warsaw, Poland
Peter Tiffin, University of Minnesota, USA
Paige S. Warren, University of Massachusetts, USA
Kristin M. Winchell, Washington University, USA
Elsa Youngsteadt, North Carolina State University, USA
Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/urban-evolutionary-biology-9780198836858?cc=us&lang=en