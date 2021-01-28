giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Breaking News

GOVERNO: SCHIFANI (FI), SOPRAVVIVENZA FINE A SE STESSA NON SERVE A PAESE

MINX AND VISION REPORT PUBLISHED

MERCOLEDì 27 GENNAIO 2021 – 296ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

USA, GINA MCCARTHY: “SICURAMENTE UNA COMUNANZA” TRA BIDEN CLIMATE ORDERS, GREEN NEW…

USA, L’AMMINISTRAZIONE BIDEN CITATA IN GIUDIZIO PER BLOCCO DEL PETROLIO E LEASING…

JOINT COMMUNIQUé FOLLOWING THE PARIS MEETING OF FOREIGN MINISTERS OF LITHUANIA, LATVIA,…

BARTOLOMEO I: LA PANDEMIA, “RICHIAMO DISPERATO” DELLA NATURA AL SUO RISPETTO

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 27 JANUARY 2021

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

Agenparl

UPSKILLING IN DIGITAL HEALTH HAS NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

28 January 2021

The necessity of having digital health skills was brought to the fore in 2020, as the world responded to a global health crisis. It was technology and data that enabled leaders, researchers and medical professionals to understand COVID-19, how it was spreading, and its global impact. Digital capabilities are no longer a peripheral component of our healthcare system, but instead are core to the success of public health.

Technology is transforming our health system and services, and with this, roles in digital health, informatics and medtech are expected to grow.

In response to this need, Monash has collaborated with Siemens Healthineers, global leaders in medical technology to develop a new online short course, Introduction to Digital Health

What is digital health?

Digital health explores the intersection between health and technology. This course imparts the critical and in-demand skills to combine data, systems and technology to improve patient outcomes. It explores questions such as: How do we translate electronic patient data into meaningful insights? What digital biomarkers can we track with wearables? Why does some medtech thrive, while others fail?

About the course 

Introduction to Digital Health is designed specifically for postgraduates, clinicians, allied health practitioners, technicians or those working in professional roles within the health sector.

Start date: 5 March 2021
Duration: 3 x 2-week study blocks
Delivery: fully online
Cost: A$1900 (without assessment) A$2400 (with assessment)

This course offers you the opportunity to:

  • Differentiate between digital health, health informatics, e-health, data science and bioinformatics
  • Discuss the significance of health information and informatics in contemporary healthcare delivery
  • Examine the significance and application of modern digital biomarkers for healthcare in the 21st century
  • Explain the growing emphasis on patient engagement and empowerment in healthcare
  • Compare various types of medical health records and systems, and examine ways they can be used to improve individual and population health
  • Evaluate the future of digital health and clinical informatics.

For more information and to register, see the course page.

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/internal/internal-articles/upskilling-in-digital-health-has-never-been-more-important

Post collegati

UPSKILLING IN DIGITAL HEALTH HAS NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT

Redazione

COVID-19 DAILY RELEASE 27 JANUARY 2021

Redazione

OFFICIAL STATISTICS: REACT-1 STUDY OF CORONAVIRUS TRANSMISSION: JANUARY 2021 FINAL RESULTS

Redazione

LAID-OFF SERVICE WORKERS COULD GET RECALL PROTECTIONS

Redazione

BRINGING TOGETHER EVIDENCE, IMPLEMENTATION, POLICY, AND POLITICS: TOWARDS A BETTER FUTURE FOR ALL

Redazione

FACEBOOK SCORES EARNINGS BEAT ON RETAILER ADVERTISING; APPLE PRIVACY CHANGES LOOM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More