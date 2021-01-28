UPSKILLING IN DIGITAL HEALTH HAS NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

The necessity of having digital health skills was brought to the fore in 2020, as the world responded to a global health crisis. It was technology and data that enabled leaders, researchers and medical professionals to understand COVID-19, how it was spreading, and its global impact. Digital capabilities are no longer a peripheral component of our healthcare system, but instead are core to the success of public health.

Technology is transforming our health system and services, and with this, roles in digital health, informatics and medtech are expected to grow.

In response to this need, Monash has collaborated with Siemens Healthineers, global leaders in medical technology to develop a new online short course, Introduction to Digital Health.

What is digital health?

Digital health explores the intersection between health and technology. This course imparts the critical and in-demand skills to combine data, systems and technology to improve patient outcomes. It explores questions such as: How do we translate electronic patient data into meaningful insights? What digital biomarkers can we track with wearables? Why does some medtech thrive, while others fail?

About the course

Introduction to Digital Health is designed specifically for postgraduates, clinicians, allied health practitioners, technicians or those working in professional roles within the health sector.

Start date: 5 March 2021

Duration: 3 x 2-week study blocks

Delivery: fully online

Cost: A$1900 (without assessment) A$2400 (with assessment)

This course offers you the opportunity to:

Differentiate between digital health, health informatics, e-health, data science and bioinformatics

Discuss the significance of health information and informatics in contemporary healthcare delivery

Examine the significance and application of modern digital biomarkers for healthcare in the 21st century

Explain the growing emphasis on patient engagement and empowerment in healthcare

Compare various types of medical health records and systems, and examine ways they can be used to improve individual and population health

Evaluate the future of digital health and clinical informatics.

