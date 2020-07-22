mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
UPREGULATION OF EPITHELIAL METALLOTHIONEINS BY METAL-RICH ULTRAFINE PARTICULATE MATTER FROM AN UNDERGROUND RAILWAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 luglio 2020

Metallomics, 2020, 12,1070-1082
DOI: 10.1039/D0MT00014K, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Matthew Loxham, Jeongmin Woo, Akul Singhania, Natalie P. Smithers, Alison Yeomans, Graham Packham, Alina M. Crainic, Richard B. Cook, Flemming R. Cassee, Christopher H. Woelk, Donna E. Davies
Metal-rich ultrafine particulate matter (<0.1 μm diameter) from an underground railway induces a significant time-dependent upregulation of a battery of metallothionein genes in exposed mucociliary cultures of primary bronchial epithelial cells.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/MT/~3/fSwrKHCwU9g/D0MT00014K

