UPREGULATION OF EPITHELIAL METALLOTHIONEINS BY METAL-RICH ULTRAFINE PARTICULATE MATTER FROM AN UNDERGROUND RAILWAY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 luglio 2020
Metallomics, 2020, 12,1070-1082
DOI: 10.1039/D0MT00014K, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0MT00014K, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Matthew Loxham, Jeongmin Woo, Akul Singhania, Natalie P. Smithers, Alison Yeomans, Graham Packham, Alina M. Crainic, Richard B. Cook, Flemming R. Cassee, Christopher H. Woelk, Donna E. Davies
Metal-rich ultrafine particulate matter (<0.1 μm diameter) from an underground railway induces a significant time-dependent upregulation of a battery of metallothionein genes in exposed mucociliary cultures of primary bronchial epithelial cells.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Metal-rich ultrafine particulate matter (<0.1 μm diameter) from an underground railway induces a significant time-dependent upregulation of a battery of metallothionein genes in exposed mucociliary cultures of primary bronchial epithelial cells.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/MT/~3/fSwrKHCwU9g/D0MT00014K