UPDATES TO CAMPUS OPERATIONS SINCE THE LATEST EASING OF RESTRICTIONS UNDER THE THIRD STEP

17 November 2020

Since the recent announcement that metropolitan Melbourne has had a further easing of restrictions under the Third Step, there have been several changes to campus operations, including planning for a staged return of staff to campus.

Teaching and learning

Students commencing study as part of our November intake started online, and will continue online until further notice. There remains no change to our current teaching and learning arrangements – if you have been studying or working from home, you must continue to do so.

Campus facilities

Since last week, there have been changes to some of our campus operations, including:

From 9 November until 4 December, the Matheson Library will operate from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday. All other libraries remain open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Monash Sport has reopened its fitness centres and group fitness classes to members. The Doug Ellis Swimming Pool has also reopened for casual and member swim sessions.

The Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) reopened on Saturday,14 November, with the exhibition from acclaimed Hong Kong artist and composer Samson Young: Real Music.

The Last Step, and our roadmap to reopening

Further announcements will be made about campus operations as Victoria transitions to the Last Step in Victoria’s roadmap for reopening from 22 November, pending confirmation from the Victorian Government this Sunday.

The University has also released its own roadmap to COVID Normal, in line with the state guidelines and based on our own campus assessments of what’s safe for our community. This will continue to be updated as government advice changes.

Stay safe, stay healthy

The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, students and wider campus communities remains our top priority, and we continue to be guided by the health advice of the Victorian Government and the University’s Chief Medical Officer.

A reminder that you MUST NOT attend campus or any Monash location if you are unwell and/or displaying any symptoms associated with COVID-19, even if they’re mild. Get tested immediately and do not return to campus until you have received a negative result.

Please remember to reach out to the University’s support services available to you – the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by calling 1300 360 364, or the University counselling services by calling (03) 9905 3020.

