UPDATES ON RECENT PEDESTRIAN COLLISIONS

CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

In the past two weeks, two pedestrians have been struck by vehicles while in crosswalks, leading to serious injuries and in one case death.

Serious injury pedestrian collision in southeast Calgary

A collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in the intersection of 17 Avenue and 42 Street S.E., last night resulted in serious injuries and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Around 9 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, a man in his 30s was crossing 17 Avenue in the west crosswalk when he was struck by an eastbound Toyota Prius, driven by a 47-year-old man.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. At this time investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing against the light and alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene. Neither alcohol, drugs nor excessive speed are believed to have been factors for the driver.

The Calgary Police Service Traffic Section continues to investigate the collision and is asking for witnesses to come forward by calling the Traffic Section at 403-567-4000, or the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Case #/4853

Man succumbs to injuries from fatal downtown traffic collision

A 60-year-old man who was struck in a downtown crosswalk earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, as investigators continue to seek out witnesses.

The collision occurred just before 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Eighth Street S.W. At the time of the collision, the pedestrian was crossing Eighth Street on the north crosswalk of Eighth Avenue. At the same time, a 2007 Honda Accord, being driven by a 24-year-old man turned from eastbound Eighth Avenue onto northbound Eighth Street, striking the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to hospital where his condition deteriorated and he died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured in the collision. Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the collision, which remains under investigation. Charges are not pending at this time.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asking them to call the Traffic Section at 403-567-4000, or the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips may also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/3719

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/updates-on-recent-pedestrian-collisions/