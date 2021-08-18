(AGENPARL) – mer 18 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Updates from the Veterans History Project (VHP) from the Library of Congress.

Galloway began his 22-year career at United Press International (UPI) in 1961. From the American Midwest to Asia, he served in nearly a dozen news bureaus. In April 1965, shortly after the first American troops arrived in Vietnam, Galloway began a 16-month stint in Vietnam as a UPI war correspondent. By war’s end, he had completed three additional tours, his last one covering the Fall of Saigon in 1975. He went on to serve as the senior editor and senior writer for U.S. News & World Report magazine and as the senior military correspondent for Knight Ridder Newspaper.

The former combat photographer also served as a U.S. State Department special consultant to General Colin Powell and co-authored several books. Galloway is most often recognized as the co-author of the national bestselling book “We Were Soldiers Once…And Young” with General Harold “Hal” Moore. The book centers on the Battle of Ia Drang, where Moore received the Distinguished Service Cross and Galloway earned the Bronze Star Medal. “Joe” is the only non-combatant who has earned that award for heroism during the Vietnam War. Their book became a feature film starring actor Mel Gibson as General Moore and actor Barry Pepper as Joe Galloway.

Thank you, Mr. Galloway for collecting and preserving stories from our nation’s Vietnam War veterans.

