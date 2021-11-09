(AGENPARL) – mar 09 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Updates from the Veterans History Project (VHP) from the Library of Congress.

The Veterans History Project joins the nation in mourning the Honorable Max Cleland. A U.S. Senator, Department of Veterans Affairs Administrator, and Vietnam War veteran who dedicated his life to family, country, and the comrades who joined him in service to our country.

During the Battle of Khe Sanh, Cleland lost both legs and his right arm to a grenade explosion. Drawing on his own experience of pain, depression, and frustration, he rose up to accomplish significant improvements for veterans returning from war. He became the youngest Administrator in the history of the Veterans Administration and served a term as U.S. Senator from Georgia. In 2000, he co-sponsored the “Veterans’ Oral History Project Act” and for the next five years, lent his voice to the Project’s annual radio series chronicling veterans’ stories.

