domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
UPDATED STATEMENT FATAL INCIDENT, STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE OF HOUSE ROOF, BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), dom 23 agosto 2020

Sunday 28 August 2020

Enquiries are ongoing today regarding following the structural collapse of part of a house in a fatal incident in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to Knights Fold, Bradford at about 5,06am today (23 August) to reports the roof of a property had collapsed.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene and established a man and woman inside had suffered serious injuries after debris had fallen into a bedroom.

The woman (28) was taken to hospital and continues to be treated for none life threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old man inside the property was confirmed to have suffered fatal injuries however. 

A family from inside the next door property were unharmed and taken out of the house.

Detective Inspector Claudine Binns of Bradford District CID, said: “This has clearly been a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and a woman has received some serious injuries.

“Work is ongoing to make the building safe and we are in the early stages of a full investigation with the local authority to determine exactly how this fatal incident took place.  A full file will be prepared for the coroner.

“The family of the adjoining house will be rehoused and authorities are working to support everyone involved in any way we can.

“Road closures will be in place at the scene throughout the day as structural engineers, police and fire services continue our work there.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/updated-statement-fatal-incident-structural-collapse-house-roof-bradford

