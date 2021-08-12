(AGENPARL) – gio 12 agosto 2021 To reduce the spread of COVID-19, CDC encourages people to practice social distancing, wear masks in certain situations and follow guidance.

Follow Safety Measures Whether You’re Vaccinated Or Not

As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, understand the latest guidance on how to stay safe during the pandemic. Whether you’re vaccinated or not, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages you to:

– Practice social distancing.

– Wear masks indoors, in crowds, and other high or substantial risk areas.

– Wash and sanitize your hands consistently.

– Present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding any international flights and 3-5 days after you return.

Following expert advice can help slow the spread of the virus. For more ways to protect yourself and the people around you, [visit CDC.gov](https://connect.usa.gov/e2t/tc/VWxW813mVQf5W6jvjks5Q02dDW52hptB4w7XlVN6Q02s53q0z_V1-WJV7CgZg6N832hByP6V5hW3ZMF-61SPYbMW8yCCbs3c7X_zW5KfpJT5VT8HSW5Bs8Z31JvNlYW2N3h2L5rcNHcW3mjzHF405zYhW14_-3c57VD2xW3Rw1BH1wS7rVW8KPTDH6Kc6xcW8mKDZP6WsWjxW8Hxht11tSbDfW4KJ5vg3Qh98mN369cb0HdPSHV71wrP81MkCzW606YqS219r13W3TYMv32w7nj0W7vmWPX7WSqLwW4cK2j23yXmbsN6PrWgswBcqcW464Gf58y_X9PW25gVcL6nLLqJN7n3m9mhFRX4W2vNszJ5gDNM13pwn1).

