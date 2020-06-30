UPDATED GUIDANCE ON BREXIT

martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 30, 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ‘BUILD BUILD BUILD’: PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCES NEW DEAL FOR BRITAIN

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

REMARKS AT A VIRTUAL PANEL DISCUSSION ON U.S. ENGAGEMENT ON LGBTI ISSUES

VIETNAM: A REMARKABLE RESPONSE WITH LIMITED MEANS

HONG KONG RESPONSE IS CENSORED

USA: LA CORTE SUPREMA APRE A PENA DI MORTE E ABORTO

U.S. GOVERNMENT ENDING CONTROLLED DEFENSE EXPORTS TO HONG KONG

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 30 giugno 2020

In the context of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, the European Commission and the Community Plant Variety Office have published updated guidance for stakeholders regarding the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union and the EU rules applicable in the field of Community Plant Variety Rights.

Updated guidance is also available regarding the marketing of seeds and other plant reproductive propagating material. The marketing of seeds and other plant reproductive propagating material is outside the scope of competence of the CPVO. Nontheless, since it is closely related to the activities of the CPVO we wish to draw the stakeholders attention on future developments in that area as well. 

Both documents can be downloaded in PDF format below and further information on other sectors (e.g. plant health) can be found on the European Commission’s website.

In addition, we invite relevant stakeholders to consult the information available on the United Kingdom’s DEFRA website. 

0https://cpvo.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/2020_05_20_plant_reproductive_material_en.pdf’>https://cpvo.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/2020_05_20_plant_reproductive_material_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://cpvo.europa.eu/en/news-and-events/news/updated-guidance-brexit

