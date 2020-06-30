UPDATED GUIDANCE ON BREXIT

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 30 giugno 2020

In the context of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, the European Commission and the Community Plant Variety Office have published updated guidance for stakeholders regarding the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union and the EU rules applicable in the field of Community Plant Variety Rights.

Updated guidance is also available regarding the marketing of seeds and other plant reproductive propagating material. The marketing of seeds and other plant reproductive propagating material is outside the scope of competence of the CPVO. Nontheless, since it is closely related to the activities of the CPVO we wish to draw the stakeholders attention on future developments in that area as well.

Both documents can be downloaded in PDF format below and further information on other sectors (e.g. plant health) can be found on the European Commission’s website.

In addition, we invite relevant stakeholders to consult the information available on the United Kingdom’s DEFRA website.

Fonte/Source: https://cpvo.europa.eu/en/news-and-events/news/updated-guidance-brexit