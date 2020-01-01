UPDATED FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS AND RATE PAGE SIGN-UP FOR THE COMMERCIAL PAPER FUNDING FACILITY

(AGENPARL) – mar 14 aprile 2020 The New York Fed has released updated frequently asked questions [ https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/commercial-paper-funding-facility/commercial-paper-funding-facility-faq ] for the Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF). The New York Fed has also added a sign-up for the CPFF daily purchase rates webpage, which will go live when the facility launches tomorrow, April 14. To sign-up for alerts on the daily rate, click _here [ https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USFRBNEWYORK/subscriber/new?topic_id=USFRBNEWYORK_484 ]_.

