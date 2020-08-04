UPDATED COVID-19 FAQS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 04 agosto 2020

Posted April 23, 2020

According to the facts presented, an oncology group practice has temporarily closed a particular office due to actual or potential patient and staff exposure to COVID-19. During the closure, the group practice desires to provide established patients with modest transportation assistance (e.g., a voucher or reimbursement for taxi or ridesharing services or a driver or ridesharing service paid for by the practice) to assist them in obtaining oncology care at one of the group practice’s alternate locations. While the group practice may be able to structure such transportation arrangements to comply with the existing safe harbor for local transportation, 42 C.F.R. § 1001.952(bb), we understand that the transportation the oncology group practice would like to provide may not always meet every requirement of this safe harbor; for example, the travel distance between a patient’s home and the alternate practice location may exceed the mileage limitations associated with that safe harbor.

In addition to the facts presented, we also believe that many urban beneficiaries who normally use public transportation (e.g., bus or subway) to access oncology care may temporarily need modest transportation assistance during the COVID-19 Declaration. For example, the oncology group practice may desire to provide transportation assistance for patient safety reasons to prevent the risk of COVID-19 exposure to patients while using public transportation.

In-kind transportation services offered by an oncology group practice to Federal health care program beneficiaries for free constitutes remuneration that may violate the Federal anti-kickback statute if the requisite intent to induce referrals is present. This remuneration also could reasonably influence a patient to select the group practice to receive federally reimbursable items and services. Accordingly, the arrangement implicates the Beneficiary Inducements CMP.

Under the unique and exigent circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, we believe that modest, in-kind transportation assistance (e.g., a voucher or reimbursement for taxi or ridesharing services or a driver or ridesharing service paid for by the practice)-that does not otherwise satisfy the conditions set forth in the existing safe harbor for local transportation-provided for free to established patients of an oncology practice would present a low risk of fraud and abuse under the Federal anti-kickback statute and the Beneficiary Inducements CMP and could improve beneficiaries’ access to oncology care in certain circumstances. In particular, we believe such transportation assistance would present low risk so long as the transportation assistance is: (i) provided by an “eligible entity” to an “established patient,” as those terms are defined under 42 C.F.R. § 1001.952(bb), for free or at reduced cost to obtain medically necessary items or services furnished by the eligible entity; (ii) provided only when necessary as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and during the period subject to the COVID-19 Declaration; and (iii) not air, luxury, or ambulance-level transportation. In addition, for the transportation assistance to present a low risk of fraud and abuse, the eligible entity must not: (i) determine an established patient’s eligibility for transportation assistance in a manner related to the past or anticipated volume or value of Federal health care program business; (ii) publicly market or advertise the in-kind transportation or allow marketing of health care items and services during the course of the transportation or at any time by drivers who provide the transportation; or (iii) pay drivers or others arranging for the transportation on a per-beneficiary-transported basis.

We recognize that many physicians who prescribe extended courses of treatment such as chemotherapy, dialysis, radiation therapy, cardio/pulmonary rehabilitation treatment, or behavioral health services to beneficiaries may desire to provide transportation assistance to mitigate the effects of office closures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak or increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 for patients who use public transportation to access care. We believe that transportation assistance provided by these categories of providers in accordance with the conditions set forth above also would likely present a low risk of fraud and abuse.

