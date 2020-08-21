(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND-USA), ven 21 agosto 2020 We have updated the collection of representative genome assemblies for Bacteria and Archaea. As announced in April, this set is now recalculated three times a year. We selected a total of 11,727 prokaryotic assemblies to represent their respective species among the 192,000 assemblies in RefSeq. Six hundred and thirty-five species were included in the collection … Continue reading Updated collection of representative genome assemblies now available →



Fonte/Source: https://ncbiinsights.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2020/08/21/updated-representative-genomes/