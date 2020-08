(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 21 agosto 2020

We have located and spoken to a witness in relation to a serious assault that took place at the Sunnyside CTrain station on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Thank you to the public and media for your assistance.

CASE # /3508

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/update—witness-located-in-ctrain-assault/