UPDATE TO VICTORIA’S STAGED RETURN TO WORK

03 February 2021

As announced by the Premier, Victoria will continue its staged return to onsite work from Monday, 8 February, with new health advice allowing workplaces to return to 75 per cent capacity. Through the combined efforts of Victorians, the state has successfully met the required thresholds to support this safe transition, and we’re excited to welcome more of the Monash community back to our campuses and locations to provide world-class education and research.

Under these restrictions, up to 75 per cent of the University’s office and support staff (to whom the current cap limit applies) can return to work at University locations on a rotational basis, or under a nominated flexible arrangement agreed with your local supervisor. Previously, the cap was 50 per cent. The cap doesn’t apply to those staff who are required to be on campus to deliver and support education, research, and operations.

Working-from-home requests

A reminder that the University is now providing greater workplace flexibility for professional staff who can request to work from home up to two days a week (for full-time staff) or one day per week (part-time staff who work a minimum of 0.6 FTE). You must complete the Working safely from home module first to be able to submit an online application to work from home. More information can be found in this procedure.

Following the latest health advice from the government, we expect all staff to return to onsite work in 2021. Working-from-home arrangements, based on the current advice from the Department of Health and Human Services for high-risk health categories, will continue.

Building access

Please remember that all staff and students must swipe their Monash ID card on the door reader, or scan the QR code every time they enter a building to assist the University in meeting its reporting obligations to the DHHS, should there be a positive COVID-19 case on campus.

To keep traffic flowing at the entrances of our busiest buildings, we’re installing temporary bollards with swipe-card readers, creating lanes to efficiently manage the Monash community swiping in or scanning QR codes. These will be installed before the start of semester one.

Face masks

In line with health advice, face masks are only required on domestic flights, at airports, in hospitals, on public transport, in taxis or ride-share vehicles, or when going to large retail venues such as shopping centres, supermarkets, or department stores.

Face masks are not mandated in offices or locations on campus – except for when visiting the Campus Centre at Clayton, University Health Services, or travelling in a Monash vehicle (including intercampus buses). However, you must carry one at all times. Additionally, when physical distancing of 1.5 metres cannot be maintained, it’s strongly recommended you continue to wear a face mask both indoors and outdoors.

Your health, safety, and wellbeing

As you return to work at University locations, please be aware of the COVID Safe practices in our COVID Safe Plan to keep our community safe and healthy.

Be mindful of physical distancing in both indoor and outdoor settings. We’ve moved tables and chairs in offices and communal areas to provide additional space to help with this.

Remember, you must not come to campus if you’re unwell. Get tested for COVID-19 if you have any of the following symptoms, however mild – fever, chills or sweats, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of taste or smell – and stay home until you’ve received a negative result. While on campus, it’s essential to continue following basic hygiene rules to prevent further spread:

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze (with a flexed elbow or tissue, not your hand)

Wash your hands often

Avoid touching your face and mouth after touching surfaces.

Helpful resources and support

