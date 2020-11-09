lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
UPDATE – SUSPECT IN DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING LOCATED – WARD

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

We can confirm that Jordan Jay WARD, 20, turned himself in to a Calgary Police Service district office yesterday, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued in September for the arrest of WARD who is facing two charges of manslaughter in relation to the murders of Abas Ahmed IBRAHIM, 27, and Mohamed Khalid SHAIKH, 19, that occurred in August.

WARD is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in furthering this investigation.

 

 

Original release below:

 

Police search for third suspect in Sandstone shooting

We are looking to locate a third suspect in relation to the double homicide that occurred in the community of Sandstone last month.

On Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, police shared that a second suspect had been charged in relation to the murders of Mohamed Khalid SHAIKH and Abas Ahmed IBRAHIM.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, investigators asked for public assistance in locating Jordan Jay WARD, 20, who was believed to have critical information about the fatal shooting that could help advance the investigation.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of WARD who is facing two charges of manslaughter in relation to the murders of SHAIKH and IBRAHIM.

A photo of WARD is available on The City of Calgary’s Newsroom.

Police are asking citizens with information about WARD’s whereabouts to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods.

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Case # /3508

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/update–suspect-in-double-fatal-shooting-located–ward/

