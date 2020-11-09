UPDATE – SUSPECT IN DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING LOCATED – WARD

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

We can confirm that Jordan Jay WARD, 20, turned himself in to a Calgary Police Service district office yesterday, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued in September for the arrest of WARD who is facing two charges of manslaughter in relation to the murders of Abas Ahmed IBRAHIM, 27, and Mohamed Khalid SHAIKH, 19, that occurred in August.

WARD is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Original release below:

Police search for third suspect in Sandstone shooting

We are looking to locate a third suspect in relation to the double homicide that occurred in the community of Sandstone last month.

On Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, police shared that a second suspect had been charged in relation to the murders of Mohamed Khalid SHAIKH and Abas Ahmed IBRAHIM.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, investigators asked for public assistance in locating Jordan Jay WARD, 20, who was believed to have critical information about the fatal shooting that could help advance the investigation.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of WARD who is facing two charges of manslaughter in relation to the murders of SHAIKH and IBRAHIM.

A photo of WARD is available on The City of Calgary’s Newsroom.

