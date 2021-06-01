(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 01 giugno 2021

Tuesday June 1, 2021

Enquiries remain ongoing this evening after police and partner agencies were called to reports of a boy in distress in the water in Brighouse.

Police and partner agencies were called to at 2.38pm on Tuesday (June 1) to reports a child who had been playing with friends had got into difficulties in water at the River Calder.

An urgent search was conducted by specialist fire service colleagues and police. Tragically, the body of a 13-year- boy was recovered.

