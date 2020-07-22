UPDATE: SERIOUS ASSAULT, SANDBEDS, QUEENSBURY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 22 luglio 2020

Wednesday 22 July, 2020

Detectives in Bradford have arrested a man in connection with the serious assault in Queensbury last night.

Officers were called at 5:43pm to a flat on Sandbeds, Queensbury following reports of an assault and males found with stab wounds.

All injured parties are recovering in hospital and none of the injuries are now thought to be life-threatening.

An 18-year-old male from Bradford has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in custody.

A scene remains in place today whilst officers continue with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: “We understand incidents such as this cause understandable concern to the local community; but I would like to reassure residents that this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“We have arrested a man in connection with this incident and he remains in custody at this time. High visibility patrols have been deployed in the area today, to reassure residents whilst our investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Bradford CID via 101 quoting crime reference number or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Tuesday 21 July, 2020

Police have attended a property in Queensbury this evening (21 July) following reports of an assault.

Officers were called to a flat on Sandbeds Road at about 5:43pm, following a report of an assault on two men in the property by another male who was also present.

Emergency services attended and located two men who had suffered stab wounds. An 18-year-old man was also located nearby with serious injuries.

All men were taken to hospital, with one currently described as being in a life threatening condition.

Chief Inspector John Barker, of Bradford District Police, said: “This was a serious assault, which resulted in a three people being taken to hospital for treatment.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

“I would like to reassure residents and the local community that this is an isolated incident, there is no risk to the wider public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

