UPDATE RE ROAD CLOSURES – STATEMENT FIRE WESTGATE RETAIL PARK, WAKEFIELD

As of 7pm the following roads are closed in Wakefield:

Lawefield Lane junction at its junction with Park Grove Rd, Lawefield Lane at its junction with Westgate End, Westgate End at its junction with Alberthorpe Rd, Ings Rd at its junction with the A61, Denby Dale Rd at its junction with George St, Denby Dale Rd at its junction with Thornes Ln and Smyth St at its junction with the A642

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a building fire at Westgate Retail Park in Wakefield.

Police were called to Speedibake on the retail park at 1.30 this afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

A number of roads around the area are closed including the junction from Westgate onto Ings Road and this is causing traffic on surrounding routes in Wakefield City Centre.

Anyone living in the City Centre is asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

Please avoid the area.

