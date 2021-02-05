venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
UPDATE: PROGRAMME PRECISION ARRESTS IN BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Friday 5 February, 2021

Following on from the arrests in Bradford yesterday by the Programme Precision Team, officers have charged a man with drugs offences.

Waheed Younis, 37, from Farcliffe Road, Bradford has been charged with the following offences and will appear Bradford Magistrates Court this morning:

  • Possession with intent to supply Heroin
  • Possession with intent to supply Cocaine
  • Possess prohibited weapon

The second male arrested has been released but remains under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.

==========================================================================================================

Thursday 4 February, 2021

Officers from Programme Precision have arrested two males, seized what is believed to be a large quantity of Class A drugs and recovered cash in Bradford yesterday evening.

A car was stopped on a road off of Whetley Hill at approximately 6pm on Wednesday 3rd February, the driver a man, aged 38, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs.

A second male, aged 37, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs from an address locally.

Subsequent searches of this house and a further two addresses in Bradford are continuing today.

Both men remain in custody.

Detective Superintendent Carl Galvin, said: “Programme Precision sees everyone at West Yorkshire Police working with key partners to tackle serious and organised crime.” 
 

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/update-programme-precision-arrests-bradford

