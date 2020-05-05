martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
UPDATE: POLICE MAKE NEW ARREST REGARDING MURDER OF SALEEM BUTT, BATLEY.

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 05 maggio 2020

Monday May 4, 2020

Police investigating the murder of Saleem Butt (61) from Batley have today arrested another man as part of continuing investigations.

A 46-year-old man was arrested from the Dewsbury Moor area this morning on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Meanwhile Craig Stanton (42) of Southgate, Huddersfield, appeared before Leeds magistrates this morning charged with Mr Butt’s murder.

He was remanded to appear before Leeds Crown Court tomorrow ( May 5).

Enquiries into Mr Butt’s murder remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Sunday, May 3, 2020

A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Saleem Butt in Batley.

Craig Anthony Stanton, aged 42, of Southgate, Huddersfield, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (4/5) charged with the murder of 61-year-old Mr Butt who was found dead at his home in Hyrstlands Road, Batley, on April 23.

A 37-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail and a 59-year-old man remains on bail for the same offence.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/update-police-make-new-arrest-regarding-murder-saleem-butt-batley

