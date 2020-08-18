UPDATE – POLICE CHARGE TWO ADDITIONAL MEN IN SHANE SMITH HOMICIDE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 18 agosto 2020

Media Advisory: Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service’s Homicide Unit will be available to speak with media today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

This availability will occur at CPS Headquarters, Westwinds Campus Media Centre, 5111 47 Street S.E.

Please minimize the number of representatives from each organization so that we may adhere to the physical distancing guidelines.

Last month, the family of Shane Eric James SMITH released a public plea for information that would lead investigators to the location Shane’s remains.

Shane was reported missing by family members on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was last seen in the community of McKenzie Towne on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Investigators believe Shane was killed sometime late Saturday night on June 6, 2020, at a residence in southeast Calgary.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined two additional men were linked to the death of Shane, and on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, charges were officially laid. Shane’s body has yet to be found.

Andrew LEGER-WAGNER, 23, of Calgary, is charged with:

One count of obstruction of justice

One count of indignity to a human body

Two counts of firearms trafficking

One count of providing a false statement

One count of public mischief

One count of failure to comply with undertaking

Andrew Thomas BABLITZ, also known as Andrew Thomas FARIAS, 24, of Calgary, is charged with:

One count of obstruction of justice

One count of indignity to a human body

Two counts of firearms trafficking

Two counts of carless transportation or storage of a firearm

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

One count of possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence

One count of possession of a prohibited device

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, we charged Ian Charles ABERCROMBIE, 24, of Calgary in connection to Shane’s death.

The Calgary Police Service would like to thank the media and the public for their co-operation in this investigation and continue to ask for assistance.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the location of Shane Eric James SMITH’s remains. Citizens with information are asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /4071

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/update–police-charge-two-additional-men-in-shane-smith-homicide/