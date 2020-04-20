lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Agenparl

UPDATE ON UNIVERSITY PARKING ARRANGEMENTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), lun 20 aprile 2020

20 April 2020

Earlier this month we announced that parking will temporarily be free for staff in blue and red permit areas across all of our Australian campuses and locations in April 2020. We have extended this arrangement to 31 May 2020.

Please note that these arrangements are only for blue and red permit areas.

We’ll continue to review these arrangements, and keep you informed of any changes to parking via global mail.

Update on parking permit refunds

If you were eligible, and are waiting for your pro-rata parking permit refund to be processed, please note your refund will be completed by mid-May 2020.

More information

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/internal/internal-articles/update-on-university-parking-arrangements

UPDATE ON UNIVERSITY PARKING ARRANGEMENTS

