3 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 3, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 3, 2020

£20M ANNOUNCED TO FUND VACCINES FOR CORONAVIRUS AND OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU CONVENES THE INCIDENT RESPONSE GROUP FOR AN UPDATE…

PRESCRIZIONE, CRIMI: GIUSTIZIA ED EQUITA’, FORZA ALFONSO SIAMO TUTTI AL TUO FIANCO

PRESCRIZIONE, BONAFEDE: NO A RICATTI E MINACCE DA NESSUNO

PRESCRIZIONE, SALVINI: PRONTI A SOSTENERE LEGGE PER CERTEZZA PENA E RIDUZIONE TEMPI…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LYAZZAT SHATAYEVA OF KHABAR

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LYAZZAT SHATAYEVA OF KHABAR

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LYAZZAT SHATAYEVA OF KHABAR

Home » UPDATE ON STREATHAM HIGH ROAD INCIDENT
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

UPDATE ON STREATHAM HIGH ROAD INCIDENT

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London lun 03 febbraio 2020

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command continue to carry out fast-time enquiries into the circumstances of the attack in Streatham High Road at approximately 14:00hrs on Sunday 2 February.

Search warrants are being carried out at two residential addresses in the south London and Bishop Stortford areas respectively. 

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue at pace. 

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/update-on-streatham-high-road-incident-393192?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

UPDATE ON STREATHAM HIGH ROAD INCIDENT

Redazione

THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO HOLD A MEDIA AVAILABILITY ON THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

Redazione

A PRIVATE FINANCING DEAL HELPED BUILD SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LARGEST FLOATING SOLAR PROJECT IN VIET NAM

Redazione

PREPARING URBAN SERVICE IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS: PROJECT READINESS FINANCING REPORT

Redazione

DELIVERING BETTER CANCER CARE FOR NEW ZEALANDERS

Redazione

SHORT-HANDED WARHAWKS FALL IN SPRING OPENER AT LAMAR, 6-1

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More