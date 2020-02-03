(AGENPARL) – London lun 03 febbraio 2020
Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command continue to carry out fast-time enquiries into the circumstances of the attack in Streatham High Road at approximately 14:00hrs on Sunday 2 February.
Search warrants are being carried out at two residential addresses in the south London and Bishop Stortford areas respectively.
No arrests have been made and enquiries continue at pace.
