London lun 03 febbraio 2020

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command continue to carry out fast-time enquiries into the circumstances of the attack in Streatham High Road at approximately 14:00hrs on Sunday 2 February.

Search warrants are being carried out at two residential addresses in the south London and Bishop Stortford areas respectively.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue at pace.