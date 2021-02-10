UPDATE: MORE THAN 100 VEHICLES STOPPED DURING OPERATION TRAMLINE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 10 febbraio 2021

Wednesday 10 February 2021

109 vehicles were stopped during Operation Tramline last week for committing a number of road traffic offences.

The five day operation in West Yorkshire is part of a national joint initiative between police forces and Highways England.

Patrols were carried out on the M62, M1 and A1.

32 people were found to be using their mobile phone behind the wheel or not being in proper control of the vehicle. All were reported for a traffic offence.

30 people were stopped for offences linked to the other fatal 4 factors which included no seatbelt and 1 driver was arrested for drug driving.

2 vehicles were deemed unroadworthy and 17 vehicles committed offences such as having no valid MOT or had vehicle defects.

Sergeant Steve Suggitt from the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Our aim is to make the Motorway network safe for all road users. Driver inattention remains a key contributor to the cause of serious collisions occurring on our roads. ‘The focus of our operation was to observe and deal with those drivers seen to be distracted whilst driving. ‘During our week long operation, we are still shocked by the number of drivers who are prepared to take risks when driving a vehicle, including operating/using a mobile device. Please leave your devices out of reach and check your social media, text messages etc, once your journey has come to an end, when it is safe to do so.’

West Yorkshire Police will be supporting the National Police Chief’s Council using a mobile phone whilst driving enforcement campaign this month.

The force will again use the #WYPTheCost campaign highlighting the cost of driving whilst using a mobile phone.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/update-more-100-vehicles-stopped-during-operation-tramline