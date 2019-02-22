22 Febbraio 2019
Friday folds: Sardinian tuff

Delegationsreise des Parlamentarischen Freundeskreises Berlin-Taipei

CS. Divieto di sosta e fermata su numerose vie cittadine

Approvata la modifica dei criteri dei contributi alle Associazioni Amis des Batailles…

Appalti: Braga (Pd), sul Codice Toninelli è incapace e in malafede

Approvati i progetti di vita indipendente delle persone con disabilità

Proseguono le iniziative nell’ambito di “HIV – Proteggiamoci dal virus e dallo…

TOP 28 Armut in Deutschland

Maltempo: Riccardi, 6,5 milioni per gli interventi urgenti

UPDATE: Man’s Death, Hopton Avenue, Mirfield

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – West Yorkshire (England), ven 22 febbraio 2019

Friday 22 February 2019

Police investigating a man’s death at Hopton Avenue in Mirfield are treating his death as unexplained.

Two men and a woman who were arrested on Wednesday have been released under investigation.

A forensic post mortem examination has been carried out and police are waiting the results of further tests.

Police would like to thank the residents of Hopton Avenue whilst we have carried out enquiries there.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/update-mans-death-hopton-avenue-mirfield

