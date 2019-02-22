(AGENPARL) – West Yorkshire (England), ven 22 febbraio 2019

Police investigating a man’s death at Hopton Avenue in Mirfield are treating his death as unexplained.

Two men and a woman who were arrested on Wednesday have been released under investigation.

A forensic post mortem examination has been carried out and police are waiting the results of further tests.

Police would like to thank the residents of Hopton Avenue whilst we have carried out enquiries there.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/update-mans-death-hopton-avenue-mirfield