UPDATE: MAN DUE IN COURT NEXT MONTH AFTER POLICE DISPERSE GATHERING IN HAREHILLS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), dom 30 agosto 2020

Sunday 30 August 2020

A 27-year-old man from Lincoln has been charged with causing a public nuisance after officers dispersed a gathering on Wepener Mount, Harehills yesterday.

He is due to appear in court at the end of next month.

Saturday 29 August 2020

Police attended reports of a street party on Wepener Mount, Harehills earlier this afternoon.

Officers attended and dispersed those in attendance. 

One male, who was DJing at the party, has been arrested and fined. 

Five other people at the party have been fined. 

Police, council and public health officials continue to urge the public to abide by government guidelines and act responsibly.  

Superintendent Chris Bowen said: “We hope people will recognise the ongoing risks of holding or taking part in events such as this, but where intervention is needed, we will fine people and make arrests where necessary.” 
 

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/update-man-due-court-next-month-after-police-disperse-gathering-harehills

