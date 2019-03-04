(AGENPARL) – London lun 04 marzo 2019
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing outside Ilford Railway Station have charged a man.
Florent Okende, .02.99) of Eastern Avenue, Redbridge was charged late on Sunday, 3 March with the murder of Ché Morrison, possession of a pointed or bladed article and possession of cannabis.
He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 March.
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on .
Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/update-man-charged-with-ilford-murder-360635?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news