(AGENPARL) – London lun 04 marzo 2019

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing outside Ilford Railway Station have charged a man.

Florent Okende, .02.99) of Eastern Avenue, Redbridge was charged late on Sunday, 3 March with the murder of Ché Morrison, possession of a pointed or bladed article and possession of cannabis.

He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 March.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on .