(AGENPARL) – London mar 28 gennaio 2020

Detectives investigating the death of three men in Ilford have charged a man.

Sandeep Singh, 29 () of Montpelier Gardens, Chadwell Heath, Romford, has been charged with conspiracy to cause grevious bodily harm and causing grevious bodily harm with intent

He is due to appear at Redbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 28 January.