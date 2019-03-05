5 Marzo 2019
UPDATE: Man charged following double stabbing

by Redazione Redazione

(AGENPARL) – London mar 05 marzo 2019

Detectives investigating two stabbings in the West End on the morning of Sunday, 3 March have charged a man.

Joe Gynane, .01.85) of no fixed address was charged on Monday, 4 March with two counts of attempted murder; two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker; and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 5 March.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/update-man-charged-following-double-stabbing-360788?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

