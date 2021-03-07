UPDATE: INVESTIGATION OF POTENTIAL ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 07 marzo 2021

Thanks to additional information from the public, investigators have been able to obtain CCTV images of a suspicious vehicle reportedly involved in an attempted child abduction on Friday.

The vehicle is now believed to be a white, 2005 to 2010 Honda Odyssey. A CCTV photo of the suspicious vehicle is being released in hopes of further identifying and locating the driver.

