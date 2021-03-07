domenica, Marzo 7, 2021
UPDATE: INVESTIGATION OF POTENTIAL ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 07 marzo 2021

Thanks to additional information from the public, investigators have been able to obtain CCTV images of a suspicious vehicle reportedly involved in an attempted child abduction on Friday.

The vehicle is now believed to be a white, 2005 to 2010 Honda Odyssey. A CCTV photo of the suspicious vehicle is being released in hopes of further identifying and locating the driver.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #CA/5570

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/update-investigation-of-potential-attempted-child-abduction/

